Brandon Miller throws down highlight reel dunk over Jayson Tatum
Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller made his way back to the court last night after missing four and a half games due to a glute strain. In the first quarter of both games he's played this season, he ended up with an incredible slam dunk.
In the season opener, Miller threw one down over Jabari Smith Jr. and last night, it was Jayson Tatum on the receiving end of the highlight play.
At this rate, Hornets' play-by-play caller Eric Collins is going to lose his marbles by the end of the month with all of these dunks by Miller and the insane amount of triples that LaMelo Ball is draining on a nightly basis. Just wait until Miles Bridges gets going and starts showing off his hops. The Hornets may not be a playoff-caliber team just yet, but they are an entertaining bunch to watch.
Miller finished last night's game with 16 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee on Miller's return to the lineup
"Not only is he moving a little bit better and feeling his way back into the game, but I think you need that type of competitive spirit on the floor, somebody who is not only going to lead by example but also vocally so that it’s not always having to come from the coach. I just think that he helps uplift our whole group.”
