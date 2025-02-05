Bucks make blockbuster move hours before matchup with the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, but it will not be the same Milwaukee team fans are used to.
The Bucks traded Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Milwaukee is said to not be done, per Charania, as Kuzma reduced his trade kicker to help the Bucks with flexibility to add to the roster.
Middleton is a Milwaukee legend, helping the team win the 2021 NBA Championship, averaging 24 points per game during the series.
The former Texas A&M Aggie has been having a down season, averaging his lowest points total since the 2013-14 season. The Bucks bring in Kyle Kuzma, another former NBA champion, who is also having a down season. The former Laker is averaging his lowest point per game number as a Wizard, while shooting 42% from the field and 28.1% from three.
To be honest, this trade does not really make sense for Milwaukee, unless there are more moves to come. Which it seems like there are.
With Milwaukee targeting Cody Martin and being in town today, it feels like there is a good chance a deal may get done. The team reportedly wants backup wing play, while Charlotte is willing to take on larger contracts if they are receiving draft capital.
If a deal happens, expect it to most likely happen today with the Bucks in the Queen City.
