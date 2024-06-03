Did the Hornets Outmaneuver Sam Presti?
Very rarely do you see a GM, coach, or any key decision-maker be completely honest about being on the wrong end of a trade. Earlier this week, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti admitted that he misread Gordon Hayward's fit with the organization.
"I missed on that," Presti said Tuesday at his end-of-season news conference. "That's on me. But I'm learning, I'm trying to learn this team, I'm trying to learn the pace of the team a little bit. And trying to be a great observer of the team as it's going through its paces, knowing that it's really going to change on its own in and of itself."
When rumors of the trade began to surface, the package of the deal was multi-layered.
The first report just stated that the Thunder would be acquiring Hayward. Then it came out that Tre Mann would be involved along with draft picks. Then we heard Davis Bertans name included, and then finally, Vasilije Micic. I couldn't believe what I was watching unfold. None of the assets that Charlotte acquired are franchise-changing by any means, but there's hope that two or possibly three of those players can become key depth pieces.
Mann has the highest upside of the three currently on the roster in Charlotte, mainly due to his age but also because he's a former first-round pick that saw his role diminish each year he was in Oklahoma City. Here in Charlotte, he can establish himself as a quality backup in the backcourt and potentially force his way into a starting role down the line if he maxes out.
Bertans and Micic are older veterans who bring much-needed experience and maturity to a very young team. Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee will have a decision to make on Bertans, who could be thrown into a trade for salary purposes if needed. Regardless of what Charlotte decides to do with Bertans, they can thank OKC for forking him up and giving them an asset that can either help the organization win or be a part of a future deal to land a more attractive piece to the roster.
The draft picks, ableit second-rounders, are valuable. Those can be packaged in a draft night trade to move further up into the second round or in a deal for a role player.
For Oklahoma City to give up this much for an aging bench player (in OKC) who has a long history of injuries was and still is surprising.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Hornets Linked to Three Players in Latest Mock Draft
P.J. Washington Reacts to Tyler Herro's Slight Toward Charlotte
Brandon Miller Tells Hilarious Story From First Meeting with Michael Jordan