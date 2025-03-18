Hornets star LaMelo Ball listed as potential offseason trade target for Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks need a younger star to build around and lead their franchise now that they've traded Luka Doncic. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and is 32. Anthony Davis hurt his groin and is also 32. The trade of Doncic removed a lot of the youth on the roster.
A three-team proposal from Bleacher Report sent Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball to the Mavericks to effectively replace Doncic. Now, B/R insider Eric Pincus is listing the Hornets star as a top offseason target.
He said, "The Mavericks must decide about Irving, who recently tore his ACL. Can the franchise afford to wait for him? Will he be his usual self early in the year, or will he need more than a year to return to form? They 'probably' do, but pivoting to a younger scoring point guard like Ball could be a radical but viable alternative."
It's unclear if the Hornets will move Ball. All indicators suggest that they won't, but he remains one player league executives are eyeing this summer given how much the Hornets have struggled to build around Ball and win with him.
The full trade proposed by Pincus earlier would be a blockbuster. In it, the Mavericks would get LaMelo Ball, Josh Okogie, DaQuan Jeffries, a 2025 Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick, and some trade exceptions.
The Lakers would get Daniel Gafford. The Hornets, meanwhile, would obtain Kyrie Irving, Dalton Knecht (someone Pincus believes the Hornets will be in on this summer anyway after their failed trade for him), Maxi Kleber, Dallas' 2025 first-round pick, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick that they received for Doncic.
If the Hornets are going to rebuild and move on from Ball, this is not the worst idea to do so. They net two first-round picks and get a young piece to add to their rebuild. They do take on a lot by getting the injured Irving who also costs $40 million through the 2025-26 season (he has an option for that year). Still, he could be flipped or just kept while the Hornets continue acquiring assets until his salary falls off and they can spend big in free agency.
