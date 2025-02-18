How is Nick Richards doing in Phoenix following the trade from Charlotte?
After four and a half years with the Charlotte Hornets, during which Nick Richards turned himself from a late second-round pick into an NBA starter, it was time for the Jamaican to move on. Trade rumors had been swirling for months, and on the 15th of January, a deal with the Phoenix Suns was finalized.
In return for the seven-footer and a second-round pick, Charlotte acquired three second-round picks and wing defender Josh Okogie from Phoenix. Hornets fans know how Okogie has performed since then, but do they know what Richards has been up to in Arizona?
Big Nick continues impressing
When the Suns traded for Nick Richards, they were desperate to insert some athleticism and rebounding into their center rotation. Jusuf Nurkic was supposed to be their starter this season, but he ended up completely falling out of the rotation and was later traded to the Hornets in a separate deal.
Mason Plumlee is about to turn 35 years old and doesn't offer much anymore besides experience, while Bol Bol is at a physical disadvantage against most big men. The table was set for Nick Richards to earn big minutes immediately, and he's done that, at least to a certain extent.
He has started in 13 of 14 games, playing an average of 23.6 minutes, but he often rides the bench in crunch time. Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer has instead given those late-game opportunities to Plumlee, citing Mason's familiarity with the Suns' play style as the reason.
It's likely that Richards will eat up those minutes once he's really settled in because his early output has been more than solid. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.8 points and a field-goal percentage of 57% so far, on a similar shot diet to the one he had in Charlotte.
On the defensive end, the former Kentucky Wildcat has been a great rebounding presence, grabbing around ten boards per game. His block numbers also look solid at 1.1 per game, but despite all those efforts, the Suns have struggled recently.
The sun might be setting on Phoenix' playoff hopes
After winning five of their first seven games with Richards, they've lost six of the following seven and dropped out of the play-in spots in the Western Conference. There isn't one major problem that's hurting the Suns recently, it's just been an overall struggle.
The Suns rank in the lower third of the NBA in almost all important statistics during those last few games. Additionally, Durant, Booker, and Beal have each missed one or more games, and the lack of rhythm isn't exactly helpful to an already below-average defensive team.
For Richards personally, the biggest issue has been his tendency to get into foul trouble, a subject that had already come up during his time in Charlotte. By no means does he come close to fouling out every game, but he continues to pick up unnecessary fouls here and there.
Conclusion
It will be interesting to see what happens next for Nick Richards. He established himself as a solid big man in Charlotte and has further solidified that status during his first month in Phoenix. Despite his non-modern skillset, which lacks any jump shot, he's now a crucial rotation piece for a team with dwindling but existent playoff hopes.
Nick's contract is up in the summer of 2026, so some kind of decision will have to be made sooner or later concerning his future with the Suns. But with the way he's been playing and the complete lack of competition at the center spot in Phoenix, it's hard to imagine the Suns' front office won't try to keep him on board.
