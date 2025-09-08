Is this a make-or-break season for Brandon Miller in Charlotte?
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a strong offseason, but even with all eyes on LaMelo Ball and the incoming rookies, one name tends to get overlooked — Brandon Miller. He’s not just Ball’s running mate, he’s a key piece of Charlotte’s rebuild.
The real question with Miller isn’t whether he can play — we already know he can. It’s about his ceiling.
Can he be the kind of long-term running mate who helps take the Hornets to the next level? With the Eastern Conference as wide open as it’s ever been, the pressure is on both Ball as the franchise cornerstone and Miller as the potential No. 2 in the offense.
Charlotte’s decision to draft Kon Knueppel at No. 4 overall only adds another layer of intrigue. If Miller doesn’t show growth, it could eventually push the front office to consider trade options, making Knueppel the new backcourt partner for Ball.
Would the Hornets really move on from Miller this soon? Probably not. But in today’s NBA, you can’t rule anything out.
In his first two seasons, Miller has put up solid numbers — 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 42.8% shooting from the field and 36.6% from three. The talent is there, but what he’s really missing is consistency.
The Hornets don’t just need Miller to play well — they need him to raise his game. If he can take that next step and show he fits alongside Ball, Charlotte finally has the start of something real.
But if he can’t, the front office may have to start asking whether he’s part of the long-term plan or simply a piece to move in the rebuild.
Why Brandon Miller Faces a Pivotal Season in Charlotte
Brandon Miller is heading into a huge year with the Hornets. He’s due for a contract extension, and while he’s shown flashes of real talent, he hasn’t quite proven he’s worthy of a max deal.
In today’s NBA, players often get those extensions anyway, but Charlotte has to seriously weigh whether Miller is worth that kind of commitment — or whether it makes more sense to explore the trade market.
That’s why this season matters so much, not just for Miller but for the Hornets as a whole.
If this group can’t even break into the Play-In conversation, it’s tough to justify handing out massive contracts to both Ball and Miller. In that scenario, someone would have to go, and it almost certainly wouldn’t be Ball.
That shifts all the pressure onto Miller to prove he belongs as Charlotte’s No. 2 option.
We’ve already seen how valuable young wings can be — just look at the haul Memphis got for Desmond Bane. If Miller doesn’t take that next step, the Hornets could be tempted to see what the market might bring back for him.
The Hornets have invested heavily in their future, but potential only gets you so far.
For Miller, this is the season to show he’s more than a secondary scorer. Charlotte needs him to be the kind of reliable star who can grow alongside Ball.
If he delivers, the Hornets finally have a duo worth building around. If not, don’t be surprised if Miller’s name is the next one floating in trade rumors as the franchise looks for answers.
