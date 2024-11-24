The duo of LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller make NBA history, join elite company
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have been playing at an unreal level for the Hornets as of late and yet they're both so young. Miller just turned 22 years old this past week and Ball turned 23 years old this past summer. In both players' last two games, they have scored over 30 points in each game, which is a record in itself.
Ball and Miller have officially become the second youngest duo in NBA history to record 30+ points in back-to-back games. The youngest duo in NBA history were Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That's elite company to be a part of if you're Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Westbrook and Durant are both players who have most likely solidified themselves as Hall of Fame-worthy.
Durant and Westbrook were known to be one of the NBA's premier and most dominant duos in the league for quite some time. Both players complemented each other very well before Durant decided it was time to have a future elsewhere.
To sum it up, Ball scored 35 points a game ago versus Detroit before scoring a career-high 50 points against Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Miller scored a career-high 38 points and then poured in 32 points in the following game against Milwaukee.
In his last two games, Ball is averaging a ridiculous 42.5 points per game, 9.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. In Miller's last two games, he has averaged 35.0 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Just incredible to have two players with the talents that Ball and Miller possess on the basketball court.
There were a lot of unknowns and question marks when discussing the fit of the two young players, but they seemed to put those doubters to rest pretty early on. Ball and Miller had played in less than 20 games together before the season had gotten underway due to Ball's ankle injuries in Miller's rookie campaign.
Both players fit each other very well, as Ball is a dynamic point guard who knows how to get his teammates open while also finding his shot from downtown. On the other hand, Miler is one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA and also knows how to create for himself while shooting the ball at a high level. It also is worth noting that both Ball and Miller have a good size for the guard positions.
It's still very early on in the season for both of these young players' careers, which leaves a lot to look forward to if you're a Hornets fan with these tremendous talents leading the charge for the Hornets. It's just the beginning of breaking records for this dynamic duo of Miller and Ball, who have easily become one of the best and most enjoyable duos to watch currently in the NBA.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charles Lee speaks on Grant Williams' knee injury in postgame interview
LaMelo Ball dazzles as Hornets fall short on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks
LaMelo Ball explodes for 50, setting new career-high in Hornets close loss to Bucks
Hornets forward Miles Bridges to remain sidelined due to knee injury
Hornets head coach Charles Lee reveals team could convert Moussa Diabate's two-way contract