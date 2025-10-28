Score predictions for the Hornets' first matchup of the season vs. Miami
It's the final game before the Charlotte Hornets return home, and standing in between them and the flight home is the Miami Heat. Can the Bugs finish the road trip on a positive note? Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: Heat 120, Hornets 114
I like the way the Hornets have played on both ends of the floor so far, but we have to keep in mind that two of those three opponents were Brooklyn and Washington. Even if Norman Powell is unable to go, I think the Heat take this one. They've won 17 of the past 19 matchups against Charlotte.
Zach Roberts: Hornets 127, Heat 125
The Hornets are better than they have been, and it looks like the Heat are worse than they have been. It's a road contest against a rival, so it will be close. Brandon Miller is out, but we've already seen that this team has the depth to compete without him, and they have an exceptional offense either way.
Austin Leake: Heat 128, Hornets 114
The Hornets have a tough matchup on their hands tonight with a pesky Miami team that’s had a great start to the season. Kel’el Ware and Bam Adebayo have been impactful on both ends of the ball. As well, they’ve had great performances from Jaime Jaquez Jr and Simone Fontecchio, which might be too much to overcome for an injury-riddled Hornets team.
Owen O'Connor: Hornets 126, Heat 111
The Hornets' offense is far, far better than Miami’s. Especially with Norm Powell questionable, Miami’s offense just will not be able to live up to the firepower that the Hornets can produce on the offensive side of the ball. Expect a good game from Kon Knueppel, as Miami has struggled against wings thus far.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 122, Heat 112
The Heat are far from an easy win, but throughout the first three games, the Hornets have looked legit. The offense seems to be fine even with Brandon Miller out, thanks in large part to LaMelo Ball, who will be the difference maker again tonight.
Colin Keane: Heat 105, Hornets 104
Erik Spoelstra knows that this Heat team can't afford to lose home games against "inferior" opponents in 2025-26. The margin for error for Miami's season is just too slim. While the Hornets are closer to Miami in quality than most people realize, Spo and Co. will put forth a really good effort, and Bam Adebayo will have a triple-double (or close) that overwhelms Charlotte's defense down the stretch. (edited)
