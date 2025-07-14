Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: How to Watch, Game Preview
The Utah Jazz will have a back-to-back contest during their summer league action in Las Vegas, taking on the San Antonio Spurs for their third of four games following a 3-0 start in Salt Lake City.
This time, the Jazz will be coming off their second-straight loss in Vegas vs. the Golden State Warriors from Sunday night, one in which they fell 93-103, largely thanks to a hot shooting hand from former Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen, who finished with a game-high 22 points on 7/12 shooting from the field.
For this go-around, there are two names worth keeping a keen eye on: Utah's pair of first-round rookies in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr.
The Jazz's fifth-overall pick in Bailey, is fresh off his third missed game after dealing with a hip injury, while Clayton Jr. wound up out of the mix on Sunday vs. the Warriors due to a hamstring strain suffered in his previous showing.
The Jazz could opt to take the conservative route with both of their rookies, as they've seemed to do with Bailey up to this point in Vegas, but as The Athletic's Tony Jones reports, Bailey's injury status is a true day-to-day outlook, giving the prospects on his availability a bit foggy.
If Bailey were to suit up, it could set the stage for a highly anticipated matchup between Bailey and second-overall pick Dylan Harper, who comes off a 16-point, six-rebound, and three-assist game vs. the Dallas Mavericks in his most recent performance. Though each of their statuses will be fully cemented as we get closer to tip-off.
In case Bailey weren't to get involved in the action, keep a close eye on Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams, and Isaiah Collier–– the Jazz's three draft picks from last summer who have remained active and in the lineup throughout all of Utah's matchups so far.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Warriors:
TV
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
Date/Time
- Monday, July 14th at 6:30 PM MT
Where
- Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
2025 Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, July 11- Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz @ 5 PM MT
- Game 2: Sunday, July 13- Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 3: Monday, July 14- San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz @ 6:30 PM MT
- Game 4: Wednesday, July 16- Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT