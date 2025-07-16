Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Sounds Off After Dominant Summer League
The Utah Jazz have yet to take home a win within their three showings in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League at this point, but throughout those three contests, it's been nothing short of an impressive set of performances from second-year big man Kyle Filipowski.
His most recent night vs. the San Antonio Spurs might've been his best. He finished with 32 minutes to collect 35 points and 11 rebounds, along with an assist and a steal that took Utah to an overtime effort against San Antonio, but still came up short 91-93 despite Filipowski's heroics.
Though, for summer league, the wins and losses aren't quite the most important takeaways, rather, they're more of a sneak peak of what these teams may have in their budding young talent. For the Jazz, they've seen Filipowski truly shine, emerging as the leading scorer in Vegas through three games, raising his stock as one of the more promising young bigs in the game heading into next year.
And after the Spurs game, Filipowski broke down his mindset heading into these summer showings in which he's made a major statement in–– largely with a focus on being a versatile and adaptable piece to whatever his teammates need from him.
"Every game is different, especially in the NBA," Filipowski said after his 35-point game vs. the Spurs. "Anyone can go off on any given night, and I think that it's all about the flow of the game, to be honest, and how I can help my team win that game. There's 10, 15-point games, but maybe more assists, maybe more rebounds, just affecting the game in other ways. Today, my team needed me to score a little bit more. So, just trying to read the game, understand what's needed from me in each game, and just be okay with how different each one goes."
Filipowski's shown just how he can impact the floor in a variety of ways through both SLC and Vegas. He's had a few double-doubles to his name, many 20-point-plus performances, and is proving just how valuable he can be as both a playmaker and a pick-and-roll partner in the halfcourt as a special offensive talent.
On Monday vs. the Spurs, a lot of his focus was clearly on that scoring end. Without Ace Bailey or Walter Clayton Jr. in the rotation, Filipowski had a bit of a brighter green light to take advantage of, and he did exactly that by ending up with the second-highest scoring performance of the Jazz's summer.
Now, after a strong summer league showing the type of offensive versatility and skillset he has in store, more eyes will inevitably be looking his way once the regular season rolls around for his chance to get an even bigger opportunity on the Jazz's main roster. Even while 0-3 in Vegas, that in itself is a major win for Utah and the trajectory of their rebuild next season.