Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: How to Watch, Game Preview
The Utah Jazz are back to the summer league grind on Wednesday night with their fourth of five showings in Las Vegas, facing the Washington Wizards and sixth-overall pick Tre Johnson.
The Jazz come fresh off their third-straight loss in Vegas vs. number-two pick Dylan Harper on Monday, but it wasn't a night without an impressive performance out of Kyle Filipowski–– who had 35 points, 11 rebounds, and one assists for what was Utah's second-highest scoring performance of the summer, right behind Brice Sensabaugh's 37-point outing in Salt Lake City last week. Seeing how Filipowski builds off of that night will be a key storyline to watch in this one.
Another major factor in this one worth noting will be the pending status of fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, who was listed as questionable coming into Monday's game vs. the Spurs before finding himself on the inactives list before tip-off for his fourth-straight contest. With an improving status, maybe fans could finally get another look at the top-five pick on Wednesday, but that remains to be seen.
If not, expect another large workload on the shoulders of Filipowski, along with other draft selections from the 2024 class in Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier, similar to what they've had so far in Vegas. Expect second-round pick John Tonje to also make his second showing in a Jazz uniform, so long as he remains off the injury report ahead of tip-off as expected.
When looking at the Wizards, they come off a rough last showing vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, a game in which finish 74-58 in favor of Philadelphia, to where they now sit at 1-2 during their three summer league contests in Vegas. Wednesday night vs. Utah presents an opportunity to even up at 2-2 before their fifth game.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Wizards:
TV
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
Date/Time
- Wednesday, July 16th at 8:00 PM MT
Where
- Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
2025 Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, July 11- Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz @ 5 PM MT
- Game 2: Sunday, July 13- Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 3: Monday, July 14- San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz @ 6:30 PM MT
- Game 4: Wednesday, July 16- Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 5: Friday, July 18- Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz @ 6 PM MT