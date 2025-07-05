Utah Jazz Rookie Ruled Out of Summer League Game vs. 76ers
The Utah Jazz will be without one of their three rookies selected during last week's draft for their first summer league showing against the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Utah's 53rd-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, John Tonje, will be inactive for Saturday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain.
Per the Jazz's report, Tonje will join alongside two-way signee RJ Luis Jr. (left knee soreness) and Cam McGriff (left ankle soreness) on the sidelines for their first summer league contest of the month.
The Jazz will get the first of three Salt Lake City Summer League games kicked off on Saturday night, facing against third-overall pick VJ Edgecome and the 76ers, while also getting the first look at fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey and 18th pick Walt Clayton Jr. since joining Utah last week as well,
However, it'll inevitably have to wait for at least one more game before Tonje gets his debut in a Jazz uniform, as he'll be nursing his ankle injury on Saturday.
Tonje was selected in the second-round by the Jazz after being a six-year college player, spending his most recent campaign with Wisconsin as one of the more prolific, experienced scorers in the class.
During his most recent season with the Badgers, Tonje averaged a team-high 19.6 points a night, along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three-point range. Before his one season at Wisconsin, he had been a four-year player with Colorado State and spent eight games with Missouri in 2024 before ultimately transferring after one season.
Tonje will have two more tries to get ready for the Jazz's Salt Lake City Summer League, but if not, he'll look to have a chance to get right ahead of Utah's appearance in Las Vegas later next week.