Ace Bailey Shines in Utah Jazz's OT Loss vs. San Antonio Spurs
It was another standout showing from Utah Jazz fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in his second preseason game of the year vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
While ultimately a 130-134 overtime loss that would be sent to extra time thanks to a clutch Keyonte George three-pointer in the fourth quarter, the Jazz wouldn't leave the night without showcasing a handful of impressive performances, one of those being from Bailey.
Bailey finished his night with 20 points on 61.5% shooting from the field, along with seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals, emerging as one of three players on the Jazz roster who scored over 20 points, and made for the rookie's second-straight preseason game with 20 points or more.
It's just an exhibition contest, yes. But to see Bailey look comfortable and confident, especially on the offensive side of the ball, so early into his rookie campaign is a major positive sign for both year one and the years to come.
Throughout their second preseason outing Utah also saw some great things out of third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh and rookie Walt Clayton Jr.
Sensabaugh led the way in scoring for the Jazz with his own second-straight 20-plus point performance, securing 26 total points off the bench with 46.2% shooting from the field, while Clayton had a breakout of his own with 20 points on 50% shooting, while also grabbing five rebounds and five assists.
Of course, not the ideal outcome for the Jazz in this one, but a game where there's certainly a few positives to takeaway–– which could be a common theme for Utah across the course of an 82-game regular season slate centered on the development of young players.
The Spurs also had their standouts of note, with one being the obvious candidate of Victor Wembanyama, who played in 15 minutes to secure 22 points and seven rebounds, also with an early +13 plus-minus.
Another surprise standout? Former Salt Lake City Stars guard David Jones Garcia, who popped off for 20 points on the bench in 17 minutes, a large chunk coming during the fourth quarter and overtime period,
In all, the Jazz were still beaten up from their preseason injuries, including the absence of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski. But while short-handed, they still managed to take this one to extra time in the end and showed a good amount of fight when factoring in the broader implications of their preliminary showing.
Looking ahead, the Jazz will have a couple more preseason outings on their home floor before getting the real action going, with a meeting against the Dallas Mavericks and number-one pick Cooper Flagg next on the horizon to try and get their first preseason win in three tries.
