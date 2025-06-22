Mavericks, Kings Linked to Trade for Two Utah Jazz Guards
Two new teams have popped up in a bit of offseason trade buzz surrounding Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have been among those linked to a trade for Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson.
"Austin Ainge, the new president of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz, is open to all trade offers coming his way," Siegel wrote. "The Jazz want to find a way to instantly improve entering the 2025-26 season, and Ainge is motivated to make this happen. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are once again on the trade block alongside Collins. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, who need backcourt help this offseason, have been named potential landing spots for both guards."
Two teams on that Western Conference postseason bubble who could utilize an upgrade in the backcourt, it makes sense as to why both the Kings and Mavericks could be ones to take interest in the pair of Jazz veterans.
Sexton's name was also just recently in a previous rumor from The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen linking him as a potential fit for the Mavericks as a fill-in for Kyrie Irving amid his ACL tear this coming season, so yet another tie Dallas might add a bit more fuel to that trade fire. The Kings, however, find themselves as a new entry into the fray.
Both guards come off limited sample sizes during their 2024-25 season with the Jazz, but still proved to be effective contributors in the backcourt when healthy. Sexton started for Utah across 61 games and played in 63 to average 18.4 points and 4.2 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field, while Clarkson played in 37 games mainly as a bench spark plug scorer, averaging 16.2 points a night at a 40.8% clip.
For a bit of time now, the Jazz have been connected to a potential trade surrounding both guards, but have seemingly yet to get a deal to come their way worth accepting for either, who now each sit on expiring contracts heading into next season. Perhaps this summer could be the time when a deal could be hashed out if a team like Dallas or Sacramento has an interest in doing so.
It's far from a guarantee that either Clarkson or Sexton will be shipped out of Utah this offseason, but if they are, keep an eye on both aforementioned teams as a potential destination for their services.