ESPN Ranks Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Among Best in Summer League
The Utah Jazz have had several key storylines and players of note through their summer league motions of this offseason, but none reigned more supreme than Kyle Filipowski and his Las Vegas dominance through the first three games, before ultimately being sat out for the rest of the way.
And with those three eye-catching showings for Filipowski in the books, it's even landed him some national love from ESPN amid the near conclusion of summer league.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently broke down three of the NBA's top veteran standouts in this year's summer league in Las Vegas, where the number one noteworthy name on the list was none other than Kyle Filipowski–– who even found his way to having the highest scoring average through his time there.
"The leading scorer at summer league with 29.3 PPG, Filipowski also delivered a game-tying dunk in the final seconds of overtime against San Antonio, only to be outdone by Riley Minix's buzzer-beating 3 to win it," Pelton wrote. "Having averaged 21 minutes per game as a rookie on a rebuilding team, Filipowski isn't exactly too good for summer league, but he's as skilled offensively as anyone in action. Filipowski shot 56% overall despite attempting 23 3-pointers in three games, which he made at a 39% clip."
It was an offensive masterclass for Filipowski in Vegas, and even through three games in Salt Lake City that's led to the extensive attention to be drawn upon him, and in the eyes of Pelton, one of the league's best summer league performers of this year.
Along with Filipowski in the veteran ranks was two other prominent names: Terrance Shannon Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin of the Cleveland Cavaliers–– both who've had some head-turning nights in Vegas, but none being more appealing than the Jazz big man, who, if he had kept on the floor for the Jazz's final two games, may have been on the verge of a Summer League MVP.
For Filipowski, it's likely been a prelude for what will be a big-time sophomore season in Utah, and probably even earned himself a few extra minutes from the jump by proving just what he's capable of on an NBA floor at just 20 years old.
Of course, you likely won't be seeing Filipowski rattle off 35-point double-doubles on the regular during his second year in the fold for Utah, but as another valuable piece in the frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, he may even have a road to starting early on into the 2025-26 season.
Though, for now, Filipowski's time in Vegas is done, leaving all eyes focused on when he'll be suiting up next for the season ahead, tipping of in October.
