Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: How to Watch, Game Preview
The Utah Jazz's final game of summer league action has arrived, as they'll be set to face off against the Chicago Bulls for their fifth and final contest ahead of the offseason break.
It won't be a night with Kyle Filipowski in the fold, as he's been ruled out for the remainder of summer league since his 35-point performance in game three, and the verdict remains to be seen on how Ace Bailey or Walt Clayton Jr.'s status shakes out, but nonetheless, it's one more chance to get a look at Utah's young talent before the regular season gets rolling in October.
The Jazz come fresh off their first win in Vegas from Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, winning 86-76 on the back of Cody Williams' summer league-high of 23 points, and will look to make their win streak two-straight on Friday.
On the other side, its a crew led by Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue, the Bulls' pair of first round picks from the past two drafts, who have gotten Chicago to a 2-2 record through four tries in Vegas.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Bulls:
Date/Time
- Friday, July 18th at 6:00 PM MT
Where
- Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
2025 Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, July 11- Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz @ 5 PM MT
- Game 2: Sunday, July 13- Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 3: Monday, July 14- San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz @ 6:30 PM MT
- Game 4: Wednesday, July 16- Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 5: Friday, July 18- Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz @ 6 PM MT