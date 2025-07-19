Former Utah Jazz Guard Among Top Cheap NBA Free Agents
While the bulk of NBA free agency this offseason is in the books, that doesn't mean there aren't still a few lingering, valuable players left available on the market to sign only a few months away from next regular season tipping off–– one of those best-available names being a former member of the Utah Jazz.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz broke down seven of the league's top cheapest free agents on the market as the summer league begins to come to a close, with one of the best remaining names being former Jazz wing Alec Burks.
"An athletic 6'6" wing who's put together a good 14-year career, Alec Burks' performance with the Miami Heat last season proved he still has more to offer," Swartz wrote. "Burks was used as a starter for stretches after the team traded Jimmy Butler away, averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from three in 14 starts. The 33-year-old has primarily become a three-point specialist at this stage in his career, knocking down 42.5 percent of his outside looks last season overall, good for 14th overall in the NBA."
"His days as a full-time starter are probably over, although a contender could plug Burks into a backup wing role as a two or three who can guard multiple positions," Swartz continued. "Part of his appeal is his versatility, as Burks fits with any coach in any system. Armed with 29 games of playoff experience, Burks is a solid veteran who's become an excellent outside shooter at this stage of his career."
Burks started his career with the Jazz as the 12th-overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and has remained a steady, serviceable piece on the wing since arriving in the league.
During his time with the Jazz, Burks played an extensive eight years and 382 games with the team, averaging 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.5% shooting from the field and 35.5% from three. He would eventually be dealt at the 2018 trade deadline to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Utah's trade to bring in Kyle Korver.
Since his days in Utah, Burks has bounced around to a few destinations in the league, his most recent being with the Miami Heat, but now remains alongside the few productive veterans still on the market, waiting for the right home, residing next big names like Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, who find themselves in the same class as the former Jazzman.
To the dismay of some fans in Utah, don't expect the Jazz to have a reunion with Burks anytime soon for many reasons. But, as a plug-and-play bench piece on the wing for a contending team, there's surefire value to be had.