How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League
The Utah Jazz will have the second night of a back-to-back on the way against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday after a narrow win over the Memphis Grizzlies, where they'll have an opportunity to rattle off their third-straight win to go undefeated in the Salt Lake City Summer League this offseason.
Utah comes off an exciting finish against the Grizzlies from Monday, one where they took care of business, 112-111, along with a record-setting outing from Brice Sensabaugh, who had the best scoring performance in Salt Lake City Summer League history. They'll look to carry that momentum into Tuesday against the reigning world champion Thunder.
However, the Jazz will have to manage this one without the services of both Sensabaugh (right knee soreness), as well as fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey (right groin soreness), who will both be sidelined for their back-to-back.
As a result, it opens the door for a big role to be on the way for the likes of Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski, who remain in the rotation for Tuesday. Williams showed out against the Grizzlies on Monday for 18 points and four rebounds, while Filipowski had a double-double worth 11 points and 13 rebounds.
As for the Thunder's most recent contest, they put together a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, 89-79 to go 1-1 within their first two. Ajay Mitchell led the charge with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Utah will have this final game of their Salt Lake City circuit before they'll join the rest of the league in the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas later next week, where we'll likely see at least Bailey, and perhaps Sensabaugh, back on the floor after a couple days rest.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how you can tune into the action between the Jazz and Thunder later on Tuesday.
Date/Time
- Tuesday, July 8th at 7 PM MT
Where
- Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
2025 Salt Lake Summer League Schedule
- Day 1: Saturday, July 5- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder @ 5 PM (ESPN U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (ESPN, KJZZ)
- Day 2: Monday, July 7- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers @ 5 PM (ESPN) Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (NBA TV, KJZZ)
- Day 3: Tuesday, July 8- Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers @ 5 PM (NBA TV) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (NBA TV, KJZZ)