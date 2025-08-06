Inside The Jazz

Insider Suggests Surprise Landing Spot for Utah Jazz's Kevin Love

Kevin Love could have an interesting fit to keep an eye on if he's bought out by the Utah Jazz.

Jared Koch

Nov 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) is congratulated by forward Duncan Robinson (55) after hitting a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors in the first half in an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
We're a few weeks removed from the Utah Jazz's three-team deal with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers, and still, Kevin Love remains on the roster, with the focus centered upon a buyout soon to come for the 36-year-old league vet.

In recent weeks, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been floated as a possible destination for Love, but recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints outlined one other potential team outside of the box worth keeping an eye on as a buyout fit for the five-time All-Star.

When unraveling the latest intel surrounding Love, Siegel suggested one spot besides the Lakers and Clippers that could emerge as an intriguing destination: the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Perhaps a reunion with the Minnesota Timberwolves should be discussed. The Timberwolves have an open roster spot to fill, and they recently lost Luka Garza in free agency," Siegel wrote. "Given his experience and championship DNA, Love would be a great voice for the Wolves to add in their locker room, especially with younger frontcourt pieces like Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky, and Leonard Miller not necessarily ready to contribute right away."

Dec 12, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) defends Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during th
While not rumored to be one of Love's ideal destinations compared to a "glamour market" like Los Angeles or New York, Minnesota certainly does have an eye-catching fit on paper as a veteran to place into their frontcourt as a depth piece, returning to the place where it all started when he was drafted in 2009.

During his latest season with the Heat, Love played in 23 games, averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just under 11 minutes a night and shooting 35.7% from the field. It's not quite the numbers he was posting during his prime Minnesota days, but there's still a place for him to be had on a contending roster like the Timberwolves' while also being a valuable voice to the young talent down the roster.

Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the C
As of now, Love still remains on board the Jazz roster without a buyout in place. However, it'll be worth keeping a close eye on how his situation pans out ahead of the season, with Minnesota lurking in the shadows with a possible homecoming opportunity.

