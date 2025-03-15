Isaiah Collier Seeing Major Growth From Fellow Jazz Rookie
The Utah Jazz haven't had a ton to hang their hat on in terms of putting wins on the board this season, yet the team has still managed to see some significant growth in the young contributors on the roster, effectively providing hope for the future to come.
A considerable bit of that growth has centered within the Jazz's rookie talent. Between the trio of draft picks Utah brought into the fold last offseason, each has continued to show flashes and upside for their long-term fit in the rebuild process.
The rookies themselves are starting to see said growth as well. First-year guard Isaiah Collier dove into some of what he's seen from his fellow rookie Kyle Filipowski across his rookie campaign following the Jazz's contest vs. the Toronto Raptors, and Collier had some positive reviews.
"I mean, Flip nice," Collier said in an interview with Ben Anderson of KSL Sports. "I'm excited for the future, to be honest. I mean, Flip's getting better every single day. I see it, the whole team sees it, for sure. Just seeing those types of things from everybody in the organization. Just stacking days, that's what it really is for all of us."
Since landing with the Jazz in the second round of last summer's draft, Filipowski has continued to make his mark in Utah's rotation, effectively emerging as one of the more intriguing young components on the roster.
In 57 games played, Filipowski has averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 51.4% shooting from the field and 39.0% from three. He's clearly elevated far above his second round draft stock early into his rookie campaign, and has now become a routine fixture into Utah's rotation on a nightly basis.
The Jazz still have work to do in order to get this franchise retool on the upward swing, but with Filipowski's services aboard, this young group has yet another appealing and long-term piece to build with.
