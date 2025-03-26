Inside The Jazz

Isaiah Collier Makes Jazz History vs. Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz rookie has made his mark in the franchise history books.

Jared Koch

Mar 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) keeps Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) away from the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) keeps Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) away from the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier made a dent within the team's history books in a big way on Wednesday night vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following his first assist of the night to guard Collin Sexton, Collier now moved to second for most assists in a season for a Jazz rookie at 397 total dimes.

Paired with his three other assists on the night vs. Memphis, Collier now sits only 15 games away from landing top of the list –– effectively surpassing Hall of Fame guard John Stockton, who leads the way at 415.

Unfortunately for Collier, the night didn't end in a victory, but he still managed to do his damage, collecting a team-high 21 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Collier has had nothing short of a strong season since being brought into Salt Lake City with the 29th-overall pick in the draft. In 65 games, he's averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists to become one of the more interesting young pieces in the Jazz's rebuild.

And with nine games to go in the Jazz's regular season campaign, there's more than enough time for Collier to do what it takes to etch his name above the NBA's all-time leader in assists upon their rookie year. Let's see if he can make it happen.

Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Recommended Articles

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News