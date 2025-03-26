Isaiah Collier Makes Jazz History vs. Grizzlies
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier made a dent within the team's history books in a big way on Wednesday night vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Following his first assist of the night to guard Collin Sexton, Collier now moved to second for most assists in a season for a Jazz rookie at 397 total dimes.
Paired with his three other assists on the night vs. Memphis, Collier now sits only 15 games away from landing top of the list –– effectively surpassing Hall of Fame guard John Stockton, who leads the way at 415.
Unfortunately for Collier, the night didn't end in a victory, but he still managed to do his damage, collecting a team-high 21 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.
Collier has had nothing short of a strong season since being brought into Salt Lake City with the 29th-overall pick in the draft. In 65 games, he's averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists to become one of the more interesting young pieces in the Jazz's rebuild.
And with nine games to go in the Jazz's regular season campaign, there's more than enough time for Collier to do what it takes to etch his name above the NBA's all-time leader in assists upon their rookie year. Let's see if he can make it happen.
