Jazz's Biggest 'Make-or-Break' Player Revealed
The Utah Jazz have a nice complement of young players on their roster but there is one player who can serve as the proverbial glue guy that takes the team to another level.
Taylor Hendricks appeared to be on track to take the sophomore leap in his development before suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks last October. Although the sample size of only playing three games this season is small, Hendricks gave the Jazz organization reason for excitement with how quickly his game matured from his rookie season.
In Bleacher Report’s recent story highlighting 'The One Player Who Could Make or Break Every NBA Team,' Hendricks is mentioned as the key player for the Jazz.
“The Utah Jazz haven't competed seriously this season,” Grant Hughes wrote. “On the off chance they change that next year, Taylor Hendricks is going to be hugely consequential. A gruesome fractured fibula and dislocated right ankle ended Hendricks' season after just three appearances, but the second year forward still projects as a source of defensive versatility, three-point shooting and athletic rim-protection going forward. Those are qualities almost no one else on the current roster can provide.”
Hendricks looked noticeably more physically imposing at the beginning of the season, and his confidence is what gives him the potential to be a great NBA player.
The Jazz drafted Hendricks at ninth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft after his lone freshman season at UCF. Although he wasn’t one of the most highly decorated players coming out of college, his raw talent and two-way ability warranted a top 10 selection. Hendricks is averaging 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc in his 43 career games with Utah.
“Utah may have something in Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski, whose respective contributions—facilitating and general offensive competency—make them interesting prospects,” Hughes continued. “Walker Kessler is a quality interior defender. Keyonte George shows flashes of self-created scoring. Hendricks, though, continues to profile as the big wing/combo forward who can tie everything together. Here's hoping he returns next season, and that his efforts actually position the Jazz to play some meaningful games.”
Hendricks began traveling with the team again in early January as he continues to trust the process on his road to recovery. The Jazz also recently shared a wholesome video of Hendricks knocking down a free throw to conclude Sunday’s practice.
Hendricks expects to make a full recovery and be ready for next season. The young forward has the potential to be a foundational piece for Utah with his defensive versatility and athleticism.
The Jazz organization can hold out hope that once he returns to form next year, they will have another young asset that pushes them closer to being a competitive team.
