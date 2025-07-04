Inside The Jazz

Jusuf Nurkić Opens Up on New Role With Utah Jazz

The newest Utah Jazz center will be among the few veterans on this roster for next season.

Jared Koch

Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) play for a loose ball during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) play for a loose ball during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
After being traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Utah Jazz this past weekend, Jusuf Nurkić now enters a brand new situation he's yet to face across his entire NBA career.

Nurkić, the 30-year-old big man, is currently the oldest player on the Jazz's roster, born in 1994, and now will have the opportunity to be a key veteran voice in a locker room filled with so many young pieces in the early parts of their time in the league.

But for Nurkić, he's seemingly embracing the chance to take on that veteran role, a message he expressed during his first press conference since touching down in Utah.

"I'm excited, first and foremost," Nurkić said of his new veteran role. "A lot of young guys that can play, super talented, athletic. It's a dream for me. I can pass the ball... I think I can be really successful with them, but now, [as] a veteran- it sounds crazy that I'm the oldest [on the roster]- but looking forward to being leadership for them, showing the way, and how to be a pro is super important for them."

Nurkić comes off a season split between the Hornets and Phoenix Suns, joining to be a part of the fifth team of his NBA career with the Jazz since being a first-round pick to the Denver Nuggets over a decade ago. In his 51 games played last year, he averaged a combined 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field.

Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) looks to pass against Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

But now, after his move to Utah as a part of the Jazz trade to send Collin Sexton and a future second-round pick to Charlotte, Nurkić will have a fresh situation in Utah, where he can emerge with potential minutes as the team's backup five behind Walker Kessler, while also offering a veteran voice in the locker room.

Perhaps the biggest factor for Nurkić that's helped him remain a fixture in the league for over a decade is his discipline, something that's stuck with him even since being drafted back in 2014.

"When I was drafted, I feel like that was the best day of [my] life, changing the life," Nurkić said. "I think it's super important to enjoy that day, but also, it's a trick. You have to be aware that you didn't make it. You made it to the NBA, but to stick for a long time, you have to be a pro, do all of the necessary things, care, respect people... You have so many people working with you, but not for you, so I think that will take you over the hump."

LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) talks with Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11)
Mar 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) talks with Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Clearly, Nurkić seems both motivated and eager to get things rolling in Utah, with a mindset more than willing to take on that veteran leadership role.

