NBA Insider Has Big Update on John Collins, Utah Jazz Trade Rumors
In the days following the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have remained decently active when it comes to making moves around their roster, whether it be their decision to trade veteran Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets or cutting ties with others like Jordan Clarkson and Johnny Juzang.
Yet, there's one remaining name on the roster who's been in a decent amount of trade buzz throughout this offseason without anything coming to form, as John Collins has seemingly been in discussions to be moved for the past two years. But as of now, he still looks set to be in Utah for next season until another team decides to make a move for him.
And in the eyes of NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, there could be a chance for no trade to happen involving Collins this summer after all.
In a recent reply to a user on X, Jones noted the trade market surrounding Collins as "not there," ultimately predicting Utah keeps him on the roster heading into the 2025-26 season.
There have been some lingering rumors connecting Collins to a few destinations, whether that be the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat, but clearly, nothing of substance has come to form, which could eventually lead to the Jazz keeping him on the roster, rather than shipping him out for a deal worth less than his market value.
Collins remained a productive piece while he was in the lineup last year, albeit in a limited capacity. He played in 40 games to average 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a night on 52.7% shooting from the field, 39.9% from three, and 84.8% from the line.
Considering he's also on an expiring contract to pair with his previously productive and efficient season, you'd think the veteran would have a bit more interest around the league than it appears. But maybe his $25.6 million cap figure for next year is a mark a bit too high for opposing teams to pay on the books, or Utah hasn't quite gotten an offer they'd have liked to part ways with the 27-year-old so far.
Instead, it's starting to look more and more likely Collins stays onboard for his third season in Utah, and could emerge as a day one starter if he sticks. He could even be an asset to be moved later at the trade deadline, but in the meantime, he can be a valuable veteran contributor with a proven offensive skillset, and a helping hand in the frontcourt between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.
Don't count the Jazz out from putting together a deal for their veteran forward if a team like Miami or Los Angeles comes out to offer an appealing package in the coming days to weeks, but don't be shocked if Collins survives the offseason to stay in Utah for at least one more year.