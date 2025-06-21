Inside The Jazz

NBA Insider Gives Update on Potential Jordan Clarkson Trade

Will the Utah Jazz seek out a trade on Jordan Clarkson this offseason?

Feb 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Among the Utah Jazz's most frequently mentioned trade candidates on their roster across the past few seasons, former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has been among those in the mix, seemingly in discussions to be dealt for some time now.

And while this upcoming offseason could be another time for those rumors to spark up of the Jazz involving Clarkson in a trade, it just might not be in the cards.

During an interview with James Hansen, NBA insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune shared some intel on the Jazz making a potential trade involving Jordan Clarkson this offseason, making it clear that a move to ship him out isn't so likely, simply due to his larger contract.

"Jordan Clarkson is, frankly, just going to be a hard one to find a spot for," Larsen said. "At this point, has a negative contract. There's not any interest, just because of the production over the past couple of seasons."

For the coming season, Clarkson is on an expiring deal worth $14.2 million, and while it's a contract only on the books for one year, is one with negative value in a cap-constrained league confined within a new CBA filled with financial restrictions.

During his most recent season with the Jazz, Clarkson played in 37 games to average 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field and 36.2% from three.

Clarkson's still one of the best microwave scorers in the NBA, but also entering his age-33 season, isn't the most consistently efficient shooter, and hasn't played over 65 games in three years. So, for any team that were to acquire him, there's certainly a role on a roster, but also a few red flags to be aware of that hurt his overall trade stock.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center.
Mar 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

If the front office did want to make a Clarkson trade, odds are, it'd have to include some sort of draft asset attached to incentivize a team to take on his money. And at the current state of the Jazz's rebuild, doing so wouldn't make too much sense.

Barring an unexpected change, Clarkson should be expected to be back in the fold for the Jazz's 2025-26 season for his seventh season with the team as Utah's longest tenured player, and still a valuable vet in Utah's locker room.

