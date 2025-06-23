NBA Insider Updates Lakers, Walker Kessler Trade Rumors
One name the Los Angeles Lakers have frequently been linked to in trade rumors, seemingly for the past year, has been Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
One of the top young centers in the NBA, Kessler has seen his fair share of connections to the Lakers as a strong potential trade target, and someone who could be LA's long-term big man and defensive centerpiece, though have yet to put together the package necessary to pry him away from the Jazz.
And when looking ahead to this offseason, the Lakers' interest in Kessler seemingly hasn't subsided, but as to how realistic it could be to trade for him might be much easier said than done.
NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently broke down the latest intel surrounding Kessler and the Lakers as a potential trade fit this summer, noting that while Los Angeles remains intrigued, league sources wonder if Utah would even seriously consider moving off of their young big man.
"Walker Kessler remains high on the Lakers' wish list as well, although league sources continue to downplay his actual availability in Utah," Siegel wrote.
Kessler and John Collins have gained a bit of traction in the Lakers' front office as a target to watch down the line this offseason. Collins would definitely be the easier piece to acquire of those two when factoring in his age, production, and expiring contract, but it might not stop them from pursuing Kessler with an aggressive package.
For Los Angeles, a fit of Kessler and his defensive prowess next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the same starting five certainly has its appeal. And in a tough conference like the West stacks up to be for the 2025-26 season, having an elite defender in the frontcourt would be immensely valuable, especially following the deal to trade Anthony Davis this February.
But, if the Jazz aren't truly willing to part ways with Kessler, it makes the idea of the Lakers having the means to hammer out a deal with Utah tough to imagine.
During his last season with Utah, Kessler had a career year, averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks on just over 30 minutes a game. While the Jazz as a whole had their struggles with just 17 wins on the year, but saw a lot of positive signs and notable development from the 24-year-old center in the process.
Kessler will have his chance to sign a long-term rookie extension in Utah this summer, and could effectively silence any and all trade buzz involving his name if he puts pen to paper on a multi-year contract, which the Jazz will be officially be able to offer him just one day following Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Odds are, that'll be the result between the Jazz and their young defensive centerpiece, but it doesn't mean the front office won't be willing to take calls from a team like the Lakers to see if there's an offer on the table that blows them away.