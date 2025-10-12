Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Opens Up on Matchup With Kevin Durant
The Utah Jazz got their feet wet in the preseason action this past week with a pair of preliminary road matchups vs. the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.
Their first contest against the Rockets set up a special moment for Jazz rookie Ace Bailey. Not just because those it acted as the first exhibition game to kick off his rookie season, but also because it allowed him the opportunity to face against his favorite player growing up, Kevin Durant.
And Bailey made sure to show out for Durant in the process. Bailey led the way for the Jazz in scoring during his preseason debut with 25 points on 68% shooting from the field, albeit in a loss vs. Houston, 127-140.
When detailing how it felt to go against Durant, the Jazz rookie had one way to describe it.
"Unreal," Bailey said.
"It's something I imagined since I was a little boy, just playing against my favorite player. Scoring 25, that was a bonus. I ain't expect that to happen. I went out there, I had fun. Played the game I played. I mean, just the next level– a little more faster, a little more physical."
"But it was fun out there playing with KD. I watched everything he do, from like, the spin-around fade. I did the same thing coming back. It was great."
Durant made sure to chip in for his own share on the Rockets' scoring end in what was his unofficial debut for Houston, scoring 20 points on 70% shooting while getting adjusted to his new team in Texas.
Durant also didn't leave without handing some praise Bailey's way for how he handled his debut.
“Dynamic player," Durant said of Bailey after facing the Jazz. "I think he’s gonna be a hell of a player. I love the coaching staff that he’s with, I love that he got drafted to Utah. Good development program over there that I'm looking forward to see how he progresses.”
"I'm expecting a big year from him, and a big career from him. Tonight, he showed what he could do."
Bailey will have a couple more preseason games ahead of him to keep the hot hand rolling into the regular season, where he'll then be tasked with a few more meetings against KD throughout the span of his rookie campaign.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!