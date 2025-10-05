Utah Jazz's Cody Williams Turns Heads With Offseason Improvement
Over the course of this NBA offseason, Utah Jazz wing Cody Williams had one major focus before getting his sophomore campaign underway: bulk up and take a step forward physically to fill in further to his pro-level frame.
That process was led by a drastic summer diet change for Williams. The Jazz wing was eating a staggering 4,800 calories a day in the midst of his offseason work, while also remaining in the weight room to take a leap from his 190-pound weigh-in from year one.
So how did that process pan out for Williams?
Apparently, a 13-pound increase from his rookie season, according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.
If basing that increase off of his official weight from league measurements, that would put Williams at 6-foot-7, 203 pounds for year two; a welcome step forward for the lengthy wing looking to emerge into an impact two-way player.
Williams, who's got the ability to be a multi-position defender at his peak, standing with solid size and a 7-foot-1 wingspan, has struggled to have the physical strength in order to keep up with stronger and more experienced NBA-level talent in his first year.
As a result, he's had ups and downs when it comes to finding a consistent fit on the floor defensively.
But Williams will have more of that physical strength to bank on moving forward, and he'll also seemingly have a few more aspects of his game that will look a bit more effective on both ends of the ball as well.
"I just feel a lot stronger and more balanced on the court. I really worked on a lot of areas of my game," Williams said during Jazz media day.
"Ball handling feels better, shooting feels way better. I feel way more quick and explosive going to the basket. I feel quicker on defense, I feel like I'm able to navigate screens better."
"Even playing Summer League, the game slowed down a bunch for me. So, I feel like there's a bunch of little areas that I improved on just being here this summer, working out and playing."
Expect a more refreshed and refined version of Williams to take the floor in year two, and one that will weigh 13 p
