Jazz Defense Reaches New Lows After Loss vs. Hawks
It was a tough outing for the Utah Jazz on Sunday during their brutal 134-147 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, as it now effectively stamps the team's ninth loss in a row in the books, while also logging their 63rd loss on the year entirely.
The night was another entry in the Jazz's long-spanning tank of this season, but the results of this one, as well as Utah's previous two losses (vs. the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets), are a bit more eye-opening when looking at the historical implications.
With the Jazz's loss to the Hawks, it now marks the first time in over 35 years a team has allowed 140+ points in three-straight games. According to KSL Sports' Ben Anderson, it's an event that's only occurred five times in NBA history.
It's a fascinating stat that doesn't look too appealing on paper, but goes to show how poor the Jazz defense has been not just in these recent three contests, but truly throughout the entire season as a whole.
The Jazz rank at the bottom of the league as the worst defensive rating with 120.4, which ties their league-worst rating from last season. It's been an extensive issue for the Jazz group for some time, but really gets put in the spotlight when allowing 140 points in three-straight games.
Thankfully, the Jazz only have three games to go for this regular season until this group gets their offseason rest and this campaign's tank finally comes to a close, but it provides a much-needed time for this Utah front office to get to work on improving that side of the ball for the season ahead.
It won't be an overnight process to get this Utah defense to where it needs to be, but whether that focus comes in the draft, during free agency, or a trade to shake up the roster's landscape, finding improvements in getting consistent stops must be a primary focus of the Jazz brass this summer.