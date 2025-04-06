Jazz Top Prospect Cooper Flagg Asked Where He Wants to Be Drafted
Heading into this summer's NBA draft, there's primed to be a clear number-one prospect waiting atop league scouting boards in Cooper Flagg, positioned to be a hopeful catalyst for success on any team that gets lucky enough to take him, including the Utah Jazz.
The Jazz have fully leaned into the tanking process across this season to bottom out in the league standings as the worst team in the NBA, effectively cementing themselves with some of the top odds to secure Flagg once the lottery hits later next month.
When asking Flagg himself, it seems he'd be overjoyed to get a chance as an NBA draft pick wherever he falls, whether that be with the Jazz or any other team set to have a chance in the lottery.
Adam Zagoria caught up with Flagg ahead of his Final Four matchup to ask about his NBA future, where the future number-one pick made it clear that he'd be happy to play for any team that gives him the opportunity.
“It would be a blessing for me to get drafted [by any] team in the NBA,” Flagg said. “That’s a dream of mine, to play in the NBA. I would feel completely blessed and honored to play for any team."
It's a good sign for the Jazz, and anyone concerned about his NBA future and another potential year stationed at duke. Flagg seems pumped to land anywhere when it comes time to find his future NBA home, Salt Lake City or not.
Despite Flagg's season coming to an end on Saturday, he made sure to make a statement ahead of his draft process. He finished the season averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 48.1% shooting from the field. Up against Houston, he posted an all-around effort with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals.
Flagg has his future mapped out as a stud in the pros, and now with his season officially over, the focus now shifts to whats to come for his future later this NBA offseason.