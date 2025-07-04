Utah Jazz, Pistons Linked in New John Collins Trade Rumor
The Utah Jazz have remained active in the past week when it comes to moving last year's veterans out of the roster.
Whether that be the decision to send Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, or the buyout that led to Jordan Clarkson signing with the New York Knicks, the Jazz's front office has been proactive when it comes to moving out their long-rumored names from the roster for next season.
However, one name who still remains on the Jazz's roster over a week from the draft is John Collins, who's been in a few lingering rumors with several teams, yet without any move coming to form.
Though, one name that's emerged as a recent potential suitor for a Collins trade with the Jazz is none other than the Detroit Pistons, who, according to ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel, could get Utah's big man at a "supreme discount".
"One name to keep an eye on is John Collins," Siegel reported. "The Utah Jazz have made Collins available this offseason, and he holds virtually no market. Detroit could possibly get him at a supreme discount, but doing so would bring them dangerously close to the first apron hard cap. The Pistons have operated with financial flexibility over the last year, and that is unlikely to change."
It's become apparent in recent days that the market revolving around Collins is dry, but that doesn't mean the Jazz couldn't still look to move off of him if the right deal was presented to them. Teams like the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have appeared in previous rumors for Utah's big man, but perhaps with a bit more flexibility from Detroit's side, they could be a more realistic landing spot.
Collins comes off one of the best seasons in recent memory, averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three.
Despite a productive year though, as teams around the league are a bit cap-constrained in their finances with the new CBA in place, the $25 million on Collins' expiring deal may still prove to be a bit much for teams to take on with a contending-level roster.
The Pistons are unique in that they have that opening in their cap, even while it may position them super close to the first apron, to where an acquisition of Collins might make sense, but it'd have to come alongside a returning package for Utah that makes sense from their perspective.
Based on the current status of the market, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Collins on the Jazz roster for the third-straight season once October rolls around, but until that time comes, he'll remain a key name to take note of as one of Utah's prime candidates to be moved in the months ahead of the regular season.