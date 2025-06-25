Utah Jazz Get Huge News on John Collins
The Utah Jazz got some major news surrounding John Collins just hours out from the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Collins has officially exercised his $26.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
Collins, who had his best season since being in Utah during the 2024-25 campaign, had the choice to either opt out of his player option and hit unrestricted free agency later this summer for a chance to earn a longer-term deal, or exercise it to stay onboard his existing deal for one more season. As revealed here, he's chosen the latter.
During the 2024-25 season, Collins appeared in 40 games to average 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three.
Collins has been among one of, if not the Jazz's hottest name in recent trade rumors leading up to the draft, next to others like Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared in lingering rumors as a potential suitor in the event he was moved, but any deal involving him going elsewhere would have required the 27-year-old to accept his player option beforehand.
Now, Collins is officially locked in for 2025-26, just one day ahead of the deadline for his decision, which could effectively lead to a bit more traction surrounding a potential move from the Jazz in the coming days to weeks.
Though, as recently reported by NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, any move with Collins being traded could take a bit more time past the draft to be hammered out, as the trade concerning the Jazz veteran seems to still be developing around the league with those potentially interested in his services.
So, while on paper, Collins is now signed on for one more season in Utah, that could drastically change if the Jazz find an offer their way for their eight-year big man.