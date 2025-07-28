Utah Jazz’s Kyle Filipowski Sees Summer League as Year 2 Catalyst
With only three games to his name in Las Vegas, Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski took home this year's Summer League MVP after a dominant offensive display and showcase, effectively being the first player in team history to earn such an award.
Through those three contests, Filipowski emerged as the scoring leader, averaging 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, putting together an efficient 56.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from three in the process–– impressive enough for Utah to opt to rule him out following a 35-point night vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
It was a great sign of things to come for the Jazz big man leading into next year, and for Filipowski, that summer league stint was a huge aid both on and off the floor.
"I kind of look at summer league as part showcase and part team bonding," Filipowski said following his Summer League MVP win. "You've got the new guys coming in. You have to make them feel welcome, get to know them, start that chemistry going into the year. But also, it's an opportunity for you to work on things that you've been working on in the offseason, and you may not be able to showcase right away as a rookie. I kind of look at summer league as a little opportunity to work on those things you may not get the opportunity to in the regular season."
"Looking at this Summer League MVP, just like another positive step towards improving myself, and trying to be a positive factor to its winning team and its culture."
While summer league might just be a handful of exhibition performances without much weight in the big picture, for guys like Filipowski, such a setting can be a perfect situation to further expand his playstyle, have a higher responsibility on both sides of the ball, and ultimately get a vast share of opportunities that may not otherwise be there in the regular season.
Not to mention, the time in Las Vegas offers a chance for this young Jazz roster to mesh early and build that necessary chemistry before next season gets rolling
It's allowed Filipowski not only to present just how impactful of a player he can be heading into his sophomore campaign, but also to build another layer of confidence before a critical year for both himself and the coaching staff. The hard work and improvement he's put into this offseason appear evident, and with that in mind, a major second season could be underway.
Still, there's a few months to go between now and next season tipping off, but Filipowski now finds himself among one of the top names on the roster to watch, and see just how he can translate that summer league dominance to a higher level.