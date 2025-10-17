Utah Jazz Release Former Top-10 Draft Pick
The Utah Jazz have released a former top-ten draft pick in the process of slimming down their official regular season roster.
According to a team announcement, the Jazz have officially waived veteran center Mo Bamba.
Bamba was among the Jazz's 21-man roster signed on for training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, but as expected, was waived ahead of the regular season in order for Utah to meet their roster requirements.
Along with the decision to cut Bamba, the Jazz also released Pedro Bradshaw, and guard Sean East II–– a pair of Exhibit 10 sign-and-waives who will likely be headed to the Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars for later this year.
Bamba played in the final moments of the Jazz's last preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, suiting up for nine minutes to log eight points, three rebounds, two assists on 33.3% shooting from the field.
The 7-foot big man was the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has played over 360 total games in his seven-year career.
Bamba appeared in 32 total games across last season, split between the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, averaging a collective 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, on 46.4% shooting from the field. He's also spent time with a collection of other clubs, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic.
Now, Bamba will hit the free agent market just days away from the tip-off of the regular season, where he'll have the opportunity to sign elsewhere on a standard NBA contract.
A strong closeout showing in the preseason could land him some looks around the league, or he could find his way to a spot in the G League similarly to last season.
As for the Jazz, their opening day roster looks officially set: 15 traditional contracts, three two-way deals, and an 18-man group that will see their year kick off at home against the Clippers on October 22nd.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler Earns Intriguing Extension Projection
- Keyonte George Sounds Off on Kevin Love’s Fit With Utah Jazz
- Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Speaks Out After Strong Preseason Debut
- Utah Jazz Reveal Walker Kessler’s Status for Final Preseason Game
- Utah Jazz Have Surprise Inactive vs. Portland Trail Blazers in Preseason