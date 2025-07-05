Utah Jazz Urged to Make Big Decision on Walker Kessler
With a strong and successful draft in the rear-view mirror, the Utah Jazz have made a few key moves around the edges throughout this NBA offseason to help tweak this roster from last year and help best position this young and budding group for the foreseeable future.
And while the Jazz have been busy in the motions of their offseason so far, in the eyes of ESPN's Bobby Marks, Utah still has to hash out one major component of their work this summer before next season gets underway, centering upon one huge name on the roster: Walker Kessler.
Marks outlined one move each NBA team needs to make this offseason following the draft, where the Jazz had one simple task to accomplish concerning their young big man: sign Walker Kessler to a five-year deal worth $130 million.
"Sign Walker Kessler to a five-year, $130 million extension. Utah could have more than $70 million in cap space in 2026, and despite the low $14.6 million free agent hold, the Jazz can be aggressive," Marks wrote. "Kessler is the first player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three NBA seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997 to 2000. Kessler also averaged career highs in points (11.1), rebounds (12.2) and assists (1.7) and shot an NBA-best 66.3% from the field."
Out of all the major decisions the Jazz still have remaining on the table until next season, the pending rookie extension of Kessler is likely the one that should stand at the top of the priority list for Utah.
And while there have been a good bit of trade rumors surrounding Kessler in recent weeks to months, most of that seems to be attributed to teams ringing the Jazz with interest rather than Utah shopping their 24-year-old defensive anchor. Of course, Utah could find an offer their way they can't refuse, but odds are, this team wants to keep hold of Kessler for as long as they can.
Therefore, the assumption would be that Kessler lands that big-time, deserved extension his way at some point this summer, but it remains to be seen both when that is, and exactly how much the Jazz would be willing to offer to their young center on his next deal.
In terms of Marks' evaluation, its one that doesn't seem too far off from the realm of realism, but also comes at a good cost to the Jazz. A $26 million AAV for Kessler would place him just under the currently-ninth paid best center in the NBA in Isaiah Hartenstein, which seems to be a relatively strong fit for his value both now and down the line.
Time will tell how exactly Kessler's financial situation will pan out, but if the Jazz can get an outcome like the one proposed to them, it'd be a raging success of an offseason from this front office.