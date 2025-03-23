Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back up for a home matchup on Sunday as the East's best Cleveland Cavaliers travel to the Delta Center, a team currently landing on a rare four-game losing streak looking to get back on the right foot.
The Cavaliers' most recent loss comes against the up-and-down Phoenix Suns, as they came up short 112-123 behind a brutal shooting performance from Donovan Mitchell. The former Jazzman will have a golden opportunity to get back to form in the second-to-last contest of their five-game road trip.
As for the Jazz, they've had their fair share of struggles as of late as well, losing nine of their last 10 matchups, most recently falling to the reigning champion Boston Celtics, 99-121. In the midst of their extensive season-long tank, it's been a recent stretch going about as well as Danny Ainge and Co. would hope.
The Jazz will also be without a few notable names in the lineup on Sunday as Lauri Markkanen and John Collins are slated to be out, while Cleveland is looking considerably healthy and ready to roll.
With that, here's how to catch the action for Sunday's Jazz vs. Cavaliers duel:
Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date/Time: Sunday, March 23 at 1:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!