Jazz's Walker Kessler at Risk to Miss Rest of Season
The Utah Jazz could be without Walker Kessler for the rest of the season, depending on how his newest injury shakes out.
Kessler was a new entry on the Jazz's injury report ahead of Friday's contest vs. the Indiana Pacers. While lately, it hasn't been a surprise to see the Utah big man listed out of the action due to rest, this time around was different. Kessler was listed out due to a nasal fracture, along with being in concussion protocol.
Normally, a concussion protocol lasts at least 48 hours to overcome, which Kessler now seems to be undergoing. However, combining the face fracture with the Jazz's current ambitions to tank as far down into the standings as they can, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the third-year big to remain out of the mix for Utah's final five games.
The Jazz have already ruled out names like Jordan Clarkson and Cody Williams for the seast of the season due to their respective injuries, and perhaps Kessler is the next to fall in line with that trend.
If it is indeed the end of the season for Kessler, it's been both a fun and impressive one to watch as the Jazz centers embarked on a campaign filled with major growth and development. He's averaged career-high numbers across the board with 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.4 blocks in just over 30 minutes played a night.
Coming after a year where Kessler had multiple questions about being a long-term fit in the Jazz rebuild, and even finding his way into a few trade rumors as well, he's since silenced that chatter to become one of the strongest components of Utah's future aspirations.
And looking ahead to season's end for Kessler, it'll be time for him and the Jazz to negotiate a new rookie extension, and consequently, provide a new pay day for the 23-year-old. Following such a strong year in the books, it'd be shocking if the two sides don't manage to hammer something out once that window officially opens.
It remains to be seen if Kessler will be activated from concussion protocol before the Jazz's season comes to a close in the next two weeks, but hats off to the young defensive anchor if this concludes it.