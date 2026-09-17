How This G League Trade Could Change Jazz C Mo Bamba's Future

The Utah Jazz saw one of their own players involved in a G League trade this week that they themselves did not make.

Instead, it was a three-team deal made between the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Westchester Knicks, and the Capital City Go-Go––the G League affiliates of the Miami Heat, the Sacramento Kings, and the Washington Wizards, respectively––that wound up moving Mo Bamba's rights from one place to another.

Bamba, whose G League rights were previously traded away from the Salt Lake City Stars earlier this summer, now has his rights residing with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In an interesting twist, the Heat's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, have acquired the G League rights to center Mo Bamba. As part of the deal, the Heat have traded away their G League rights to Trevor Keels to the Wizards' affiliate. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 16, 2026

Right now, knowing that Bamba is signed onto an NBA contract with the Jazz heading into the 2026-27 season, the implications of this trade don't mean much beyond the scope of the G League.

However, as the Jazz get later down the line before the new season kicks off, there is a slim chance this G League swap could shift Bamba's future within the league just a bit.

How Mo Bamba's Latest G League Trade Could Change Things

As for Bamba's immediate future, he's still onboard the Jazz's roster. He signed a two-year, $7 million deal earlier this offseason, and to this point, has been expected to be a depth piece within Utah's new-look center rotation without Walker Kessler.

But there is one notable factor about Bamba's contract that's stood out since he signed it: it's a non-guaranteed deal that could allow Utah to cut ties with him before the season at little to no cost.

If Bamba is cut ahead of opening night next month, the Jazz could only incur a $200,000 cap hit from the signing bonus they paid him upon inking his deal this summer.

That means, if Utah had their eye on a free agent or another acquisition that they really coveted, Bamba could be an easy casualty to make that move happen.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no current expectations that Bamba will be released, though. Utah hasn't shown any hints of signing a 16th player to a traditional contract in the weeks ahead of next season, and if they don't, Bamba will be on the roster as regularly scheduled. He can help fill in some necessary depth in the Jazz's frontcourt, and has existing chemistry with many players around the roster.

If the Jazz do release Bamba, though, this G League trade matters. Bamba being cut ahead of the season means he'd be due to slide back down to the G League––where he remained most of last season––without another contract agreement from another team.

And if Bamba does suit back up with the G League, it'd be with the Sioux Falls Skyforce; the Heat's affiliate. Not the Stars or the team that previously held his rights in the Kings.

We'll have more clarity surrounding the Jazz's plans for their roster up and down the depth chart as we approach training camp and media day at the end of the month. However, Bamba's non-guaranteed deal will remain a storyline to watch until it's officially guaranteed once creeping into the regular season.

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