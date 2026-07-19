Jazz Should Monitor Mavericks' New Trade Block Candidate

After their array of offseason moves through the past month, the Utah Jazz currently have a full 15-man roster. They could roll into the 2026-27 season constructed as is, and probably be a pretty competitive team in the Western Conference worthy of at least a push to the play-in tournament.

However, the offseason is still far from over. We're still about three months away from the start of the regular season, with several moves that could be made around the league that the Jazz could take interest in to get this roster even better and more prepared for the year ahead.

With that in mind, the Jazz could decide to look towards the Dallas Mavericks, who have one player who's begun to surface as a potential trade candidate, and might just be someone they can value pretty highly if they were to acquire him: veteran big man Daniel Gafford.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are "actively fielding trade offers" for Gafford.

The Mavs are actively fielding offers for Daniel Gafford, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/IEYbG1lyad — NBARetweet (@RTNBA) July 19, 2026

If true, Gafford's a name that should certainly pique the interest of the Jazz. And if they're able to strike a deal that doesn't deplete much of their current asset pool heading into next season, there's a case to be made that Utah should aggressively try to pursue him in the days and weeks ahead.

Why Daniel Gafford Makes Sense for the Jazz

The Jazz made a future-based decision earlier this offseason to ship off their starting center Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade, which positions them well for the next several years with extra draft capital from the Los Angeles Lakers, but also leaves a glaring hole at their five-spot for the short term.

That's especially so on the defensive end. Right now, their center rotation is down to Jusuf Nurkic, Jaxson Hayes, Mo Bamba, and perhaps a little bit of Kyle Filipowski sprinkled in as well. That's a group that needs another defensive presence to complement Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt, and the rest of this starting five.

Gafford, while not a big man who's going to blow anyone away with his production of offensive versatility, does tend to fill that need of being a stop-gap at the five who's also defensive-focused.

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's averaged nearly 7.0 rebounds and a little over 1.5 blocks per game during his time in Dallas. He was in the 70th percentile of big men for points allowed per 100 possessions when he was on the floor last season, and would come in at an affordable price via trade that makes him worthwhile from the Jazz's perspective.

On top of that, he'll only be 28 entering next season, is under contractual control for the next three years, meaning he could fill in as a steady rotational piece at the center spot for the Jazz for several seasons, and makes an acquisition make sense if Utah isn't looking to make a splashy, pricier move for someone like Jarrett Allen.

Who the Jazz Could Give Up in Exchange for Gafford

A pretty ideal package that the Jazz could hand over to the Mavericks in the event Gafford truly interested them is a combination of John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh; two players who match up as contractual fits to send to Dallas, who also might intrigue them enough to part ways with their veteran center.

Konchar is a veteran on an expiring contract who provides upside on the defensive end on the wing, and Sensabaugh is a bit of a younger piece (who's also on an expiring deal) but could gun for a starting spot or a role as a sixth man who can be a spark plug offensively off the bench.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sensabaugh would certainly be the focal point of Utah's package, and he's a valuable piece to their own future as well. But if the Jazz weren't interested in extending him on a new deal before he hits restricted free agency next offseason, making a trade before then to get assets in exchange for him, or plug a need in their frontcourt, adds up.

If the Jazz needed to add more to the deal to sweeten the pot for Dallas, they have three second-rounders on hand in next year's draft. Adding one could be enough to tempt the Mavericks into pulling the trigger, and give Utah their desired center depth and defensive presence in the middle that they could certainly use.

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