Utah Jazz Announce Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics
The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics have officially unveiled their injury reports for their first meeting of the season against one another in TD Garden.
Here's the full outlook for both sides:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/3)
– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)
– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)
– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G-League)
– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)
Boston Celtics Injury Report (as of 11/3)
– F Jayson Tatum: OUT (Achilles)
A short and simple list for the Celtics, and for the Jazz, there's a couple of notable absences.
However, for Utah, they'll be set to get their first look at second-year guard Isaiah Collier, who's set to make his season debut after missing the first two weeks of the season, along with training camp and preseason with a hamstring injury.
Jazz G Isaiah Collier to Make Season Debut vs. Celtics
Collier was recently with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League this weekend as a part of his conditioning to return to play, but after being called up ahead of their matchup vs. the Celtics, he's ready to go for his first game of the season.
Last year with the Jazz, Collier averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on just under 26 minutes a night, emerging as a nightly starter following the All-Star break.
He'll likely fill in as the Jazz's backup point guard to start off the season, joining their three-headed lineup at the guard spot with Keyonte George and Walt Clayton.
Walker Kessler, Georges Niang Ruled Out
As for those who won't be in the mix for the Jazz, Walker Kessler and Georges Niang reside as the pair of names on the active roster forced to the sidelines in Boston.
Kessler will miss his second game of the season with a shoulder injury, leaving Utah's frontcourt without its starting center, and likely leaves veteran Jusuf Nurkic as the starting center for the second straight night.
Niang, the Jazz's trade acquisition from this offseason, is still out with a foot fracture he suffered before the Utah tipped off their regular season and awaits his official season debut.
Tip-off between the Jazz and Celtics lands at 5:30 PM MT.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Utah Jazz G Isaiah Collier Nearing Season Debut After Injury
- Will Hardy Calls Out Jazz’s Sloppy Play After Blowout vs. Hornets
- Utah Jazz Make Notable Starting Lineup Change vs. Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball Appears on Jazz vs. Hornets Injury Report
- Jazz C Walker Kessler to Miss First Game of Season vs. Hornets