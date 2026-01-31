Utah Jazz G Keyonte George Likely to Miss Time

There could be a chance the Utah Jazz are forced without their third-year breakout guard Keyonte George following an injury suffered against the Brooklyn Nets.

Per The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, George left game vs. Brooklyn due to a sprained ankle in which he would be limping heavily on after the game, which could inevitably lead to some missed time.

"Keyonte’s limping pretty heavily on his sprained ankle after the game. X-rays negative but he’s showing it to a variety of Jazz trainers. Would not be surprised if he misses time as a result."

Keyonte’s limping pretty heavily on his sprained ankle after the game. X-rays negative but he’s showing it to a variety of Jazz trainers. Would not be surprised if he misses time as a result. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 31, 2026

After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy would note that the X-rays done on George's ankle after the game were negative.

That provides some good news hinting that it might not be a lengthy absence for Utah's star guard, but might still be something that limits his availability for the next couple of contests.

Utah Jazz See Keyonte George Miss Time

For however long George ends up missing, if at all, it's a big hit to the Jazz's scoring upside and production on the offensive side of the ball, as he's been perhaps the biggest bright spot for the team all season throughout his breakout campaign.

In 47 appearances in the year, George has put together 24.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.7% from three; second on the Jazz in points per game behind only Lauri Markkanen, and has since cemented himself as a long-term piece in Salt Lake City for years to come.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) waits for play to resume during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, depending on the severity of George's sprain, that might put his career-best campaign on pause for the moment, and perhaps the Jazz even decide to remain more cautious than usual in an effort to continue a bit of a tanking process for the second half of the season.

If he is forced out for any stretch of time, the Jazz's starting point guard duties could very well be handed to second-year guard Isaiah Collier, who's performed well thus far this season in his opportunities as the primary backup for George. He's averaging 9.2 assists and 6.7 assists a night in less than 24 minutes a game.

More will be uncovered surrounding the status of George moving forward once the Jazz themselves provide a better timeline to expect, but as for now, keep expectations tempered that we'll see him back on the floor for the Jazz's next game on the calendar against the Toronto Raptors on the road.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!