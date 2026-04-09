With just under a week to go until the 2025-26 regular season comes to a close, we're starting to reach peak season for end-of-season award debates across the league, thus sorting through who's most worthy of landing some hardware, whether it be MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or another trophy.

As it concerns the Utah Jazz, though, they likely won't be having many names on the roster in the hunt for those honors.

Outside of Ace Bailey's chances on an All-Rookie team, it's set up to bet yet another year where this team is left empty-handed in their efforts in any major awards since Lauri Markkanen's Most Improved Player campaign in 2023.

However, that doesn't mean we can't hand out a few team-specific honors around the roster for who might be the Jazz's own winners for those same awards, had the voting just been limited to those playing in Utah.

With that in mind, let's break down who around the Jazz would be most worthy of those end-of-season honors for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Improved Player:

MVP: Keyonte George

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to his game winning shot during double overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 54 GP, 23.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 45.6% FG, 37.1% 3PT

Had Lauri Markkanen been on the floor a bit more than Keyonte George was throughout the year, then he might have had a better case to edge out his star counterpart in the backcourt. But it's really hard to overlook just how strong George was in his breakout third-year campaign that's cemented him as a core centerpiece for years to come.

He became a truly potent weapon on the offensive end between his improvements in shooting efficiency both at the rim and from deep, leading to a career-high 23.6 points per game. That breakout might've even been able to give the Jazz's front office further confidence for how good they can be as soon as next year, then deciding to make their mid-season trade for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Without George's rise to stardom, the Jazz walked out of this season feeling significantly less optimistic about the future than they do now. Instead, they've now found a key cornerstone in the backcourt to build around, and also someone eyeing a lucrative rookie-scale extension this offseason.

Rookie of the Year: Ace Bailey

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 70 GP, 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 44.4% FG, 34.8% 3PT

How could you expect anyone else? Since being selected as the fifth-overall pick in last summer's draft, Bailey has only gotten better and more confident on both ends of the floor as his first season has progressed, and that's only been met by more opportunities from the Jazz's coaching staff in the process.

At just 19 years old, he's found his groove as a crafty shot-creator and explosive rim finisher, has been praised by Will Hardy for his defensive strides, and as soon as next season for his sophomore campaign, could be set as one of the primary go-to scorers the Jazz look to on a nightly basis if he keeps improving at this rate.

Even if not able to squeeze his way into the final All-Rookie First-Team spot by the end of the season, Jazz fans can look at Bailey's first-year campaign to consider it a wild success, and one that adds even more excitement for what lies ahead for the future.

6th Man of the Year: Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 74 GP, 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 46.0% FG, 36.6% 3PT

Sure, Brice Sensabaugh has seen his role gradually shift to a nightly starter as the Jazz have closed out the regular season. But even through a lot of the year where the third-year wing was in the second unit (52 games), he seems to have found a perfect role as an electric catch-and-shoot threat and scoring spark plug off the bench.

From his sophomore year averages, Sensabaugh has seen career-bests in all of his major scoring stats, had his career-high 43 points in a single game coming off the bench against the Chicago Bulls earlier in January, and might've just locked himself into next year's rotation because of it.

Especially if Sensabaugh's defensive upside can see similar strides moving into year four, his presence will be even more valuable for the Jazz's future success and overall depth in their nightly rotation.

Defensive Player of the Year: John Konchar

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 24 GP, 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

It can be tough to find a lot of noteworthy defensive seasons across a roster for a team slated to rock-bottom of the NBA for defensive rating for a third straight year.

However, John Konchar, the Jazz's mid-season addition via the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, has made a real impact on that side of the ball in his limited sample size; consistently being the one fighting for loose balls, getting deflections, and averaging 1.8 steals with 0.9 blocks in just 24 games.

For someone who was initially viewed as more of a throw-in for the Jazz's deadline blockbuster, Konchar has begun to nestle himself into what could be a bench role on the wing next season in hopes of getting Utah's collective defensive effectiveness on track.

Most Improved Player: Keyonte George

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 54 GP, 23.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 45.6% FG, 37.1% 3PT

If George hadn’t had his breakout season cut short with an unlucky hamstring injury to keep him shy of the NBA's official 65-game minimum for official award considerations, he could be a prime candidate for the hunt right now to claim the league's actual Most Improved Player.

Instead, he, like many other stars around the league, won't be eligible for any honors due to his multiple absences throughout the year. So, he'll have to settle for being the Utah Jazz's own Most Improved Player on a roster that had a lot of growth up and down the rotation.

Brice Sensabaugh's late-season scoring surge does make an appealing case for him to be deserving of consideration, and even Cody Williams' big somphomore jump deserves love as well. George's leap from a fringe starter to an All-Star-caliber guard, though, is a campaign that's just too tough to outdo.