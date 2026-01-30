The Utah Jazz have listed a couple of starters, along with a few rotational players on their injury report vs. the Brooklyn Nets, hinting that they could be without some serious firepower for their upcoming matchup.

Here's the full injury outlook for the Jazz heading into their contest against the Nets:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (rest)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



QUESTIONABLE - C Kevin Love (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - F Cody Williams (illness)

The Jazz have already marked out Lauri Markkanen due to rest, and might be down a second starter in the form of Jusuf Nurkic, depending on how his status shifts leading up to tip-off.

Markkanen has played in his previous two games since returning from a two-week absence due to an illness—one that's seemingly spread throughout the locker room to a few other guys. He'll now miss another outing for the Jazz, marking his 14th missed game on the season thus far.

For those counting, his 14th absence will now leave four more games before Markkanen is deemed ineligible for end-of-season awards.

Due to a vast pool of talent around the league, it remains unlikely at this point that the Jazz forward would be in line to secure All-NBA honors or any awards at the end of the year. But nonetheless, missing four more games would totally disqualify him from having any opportunity.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz's rotation could also be without their starting big man in Nurkic, who would be playing Utah's latest game against the Golden State Warriors after previously being deemed questionable, but now has that same status against Brooklyn.

That same status carries over to both Cody Williams and Kevin Love, who are both questionable with an illness vs. the Nets, and could leave the Jazz down a few notable pieces in their frontcourt for the action, especially at center.

If Nurkic and Love are downgraded before tip-off, expect to see more Kyle Filipowski at the center position, perhaps even getting a nod to start, while Kyle Anderson may also get some run as the backup five, if the Jazz's rotation really starts to get thin.

After one day of rest, Utah will have a chance to erase their current losing streak of four straight games to enter the month of January on a hot note, or dive deeper into their tank that's started to gain some steam in recent weeks.

The Jazz and Nets will tip-off at 7:30 PM MT at the Delta Center.

