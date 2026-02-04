Jazz's Isaiah Collier Makes NBA History With 22 Assists vs Pacers

In a night where the Utah Jazz were severely short-handed from the fallout of their Jaren Jackson Jr. blockbuster— having just eight players healthy and seven in the rotation— second-year guard Isaiah Collier made sure to take advantage of his opportunity in a major way.

In a shocking 48 minutes played, Collier put together an impressive stat line through playing in all four quarters: 17 points, five rebounds, and 22 assists en route to a 131-122 Jazz win, and a night to remember for the second-year guard.

That 22-assist mark is also an historic one given Collier's age. At just 20 years old, Collier is the youngest player in NBA history to log that many assists in a single game.

Collier is also the first player in the NBA to log 20-plus assists in a single game playing all 48 minutes since the 1991 NBA Finals, when LA Lakers' legend Magic Johnson was the last to accomplish said feat.

Certainly, playing in all four quarters of action and being down half of a typical roster, Collier had an easier road than usual in order to rack up the stat sheet. It was the first time in his career that he had played over 38 minutes in a game.

After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy explained that, with the implications the Jazz's roster was faced with in Indiana, it made sense to roll out Collier for all four quarters as their leading point guard for the night.

"You obviously wouldn't want to do that a bunch of nights in a row, but tonight with the players that were available, it felt like a good opportunity for Isaiah to just roll."

When asked about the performance itself, Collier knew that he and his team needed to put the pieces together for a win after the events that had transpired earlier in the day, and the team's offensive prowess and ball movement made that possible.

“As a team, it's a long day for us. We all know what happened earlier. So, I mean, we just came in with a mindset, trying to focus and lock in on the game. Shorthanded, but we got it done. I feel like we needed this as a team. I needed this individually as well. It's good momentum going to the next city." Collier said postgame.

“We just came in with a mindset, trying to focus and lock in on the game. Shorthanded but we got it done. I feel like we needed this as a team.”



Now, Collier's numbers for the year are up to 9.6 points and 7.0 assists per game––good for the ninth-best assist average in the NBA, and now becomes the fourth player in Jazz history to have logged 20 or more dimes in a single game.

It's only year two, but some quality development is coming to fruition for Isaiah Collier.

