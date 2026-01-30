Utah Jazz Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Cap Space, Exceptions, and Real Limits

The NBA trade deadline sits just a week away from transpiring, marking the time of year where players, and sometimes a few big stars, find their way shipped from place to place across the league that can shake up the landscape in a big way for any given team.

And of those candidates that could look to make that aforementioned shake-up, the Utah Jazz might be a prime contender to watch as a team to entertain that trade deadline chaos with one or a few moves themselves.

Across the past three deadlines, the Jazz have made at least one deal before that final buzzer sounded across the league, including nearly a half-dozen for their most recent 2025 edition. This year could be no different, if the market is set up for Utah and their front office to strike similarly once again.

But, before the chatter starts buzzing even further about the Jazz and their potential trade deadline plans, let's sort through a few frequently asked questions about Utah and how the next couple of days may look:

How Many Draft Picks Do the Jazz Have?

In all, the Jazz have 11 first-round picks for the next seven years, along with six second-round picks in that same time span. A few of those first round selections are also swaps dependent on where the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers fall, due to the unraveling implications of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell deals from a few years back.

Here's a full breakdown of what the Jazz's draft pick situation looks like until the 2032 offseason:

2026: UTA FRP (top-8 prot.)



2027: UTA/MIN/CLE FRP (UTA gets best two, the other to PHX), LAL FRP (top 4 prot.), BOS/ORL SRP (swap best), LAC SRP



2028: UTA/CLE FRP (swap best), DET/CHA/LAC/MIA SRP



2029: UTA/MIN/CLE FRP (UTA gets best two, the other to CHA), UTA SRP



2030: UTA FRP, UTA/CHA SRP (swap worst)



2031: UTA FRP, PHX FRP, CLE/BOS SRP (swap best)



2032: UTA FRP

More than likely, the Jazz will be searching to add to this draft capital as opposed to spending it. But in the event Utah's front office wanted to get surprisingly aggressive over the next few days, they'd have the ammo to do so.

How Much Cap Space Do the Jazz Have?

With a week until the NBA trade deadline, the Jazz currently have the second-most cap space in the NBA with $10.56 million available on their payroll, according to Spotrac. The only team in the league with more cap space on their hands is the Brooklyn Nets.

That gives the Jazz ample flexibility to help facilitate deals financially across the league as a third team by taking in extra salary on their books if necessary. Or, Utah could simply help opposing teams shed salary in a one-on-one deal, adding onto their future assets in the process.

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (right) speak before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It's a good spot for the Jazz to be in as teams around the league are looking to shuffle their rosters, thus making Utah a compelling candidate to make a deal before February's deadline due to that financial wiggle room.

Do the Jazz Have a Roster Spot?

The Jazz are capped out with 15 players signed to traditional contracts and three on a two-way deal for a total of 18 names on the roster. That means any trade Utah makes to bring in a player, they'd have to ship one out as well to stay under that 18-man roster limit.

Who Is the Most Likely Jazz Player to Be Traded?

A handful of veterans down the Jazz's depth chart will be worth watching. Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love will be two names who pop up as contenders to be shipped out. Georges Niang could be in talks as well, but considering his current foot injury leaving him unable to play for the first three months of the season, interest could be dry.

The one player to keep watch of could be veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who's started in over half of the Jazz's games this year, has been a versatile plug-and-play lineup piece on the wing who can space the floor, and perhaps most importantly, sits on an extremely team-friendly deal— making an average of $3.73 million— for the next three seasons.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For contenders searching for a cheap veteran upgrade on the wing with a quality shooting ability, Mykhailiuk might generate a bit of interest, and thus allow the Jazz to strike a deal.

Will the Jazz Have Any Trade Exceptions?

The Jazz have two notable trade exceptions at their disposal ahead of this year's deadline, both of which could certainly be utilized for one or a couple of moves around the edges.

Utah has one smaller $3.5 million trade exception set to expire on February 6th from their PJ Tucker trade with the LA Clippers from last season, and has a far greater $18.3 million exception from the John Collins trade this past summer that won't expire until July 7th.

Just like the Jazz's extra cap space on hand gives them additional flexibility to utilize at the deadline, so do their trade exceptions; especially the near-$20 million from the Collins deal that can allow Utah to bring an even bigger contract than their $10 million freed up on the books, if there's an offer on the table that makes sense to entertain.

Do the Jazz Have Any Trade Limits?

Outside of being unable to trade their own first-round picks in consecutive seasons due to the Stepien Rule, the Jazz don't have many other limits on what they can and cannot trade on their roster.

No apron restrictions are in play due to the Jazz's standing below the first apron, and no rookie or veteran extensions being signed leaves any player able to be traded, if Utah really wanted to take a big swing.

The Jazz, at the point, seem more than likely to remain conservative in their trade deadline shake-ups as opposed to making an aggressive push for a superstar. However, ccrazier things have happened in previous seasons around this time of year, making it a bit of a wait-and-see situation as to how Utah approaches the next week.

