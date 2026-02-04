Inside The Jazz

Utah Lawmaker Sparks Push for Guns at Jazz Games

An eye-catching law proposal from Utah officials could have a big implication on Jazz games.
Jared Koch|
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Fan gather outside prior to entry before the game between Long Beach State 49ers and Arizona Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.
Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

The Utah Jazz could soon be allowing concealed carry in the Delta Center due to a new bill proposed by a state lawmaker.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Robert Gehrke, Utah Representative Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, has proposed a new bill–– HB452–– that would mandate any private entity, business, or venue landing public funding to allow concealed firearms permit holders to carry guns into events.

That bill, if passed, would include Utah Jazz games and Utah Mammoth games in the publically-funded Delta Center. Currently, the arena strictly prohibits any weapons or firearms in the building.

The bill would also allow for concealed firearms permit holders to carry guns in similar events outside of sports, including concerts.

Pierucci makes the claim that if venues are to accept tax dollars, individuals should be able to carry weapons in city-funded venues.

“We’re a Second Amendment state,” said Pierucci, via the Salt Lake Tribune, “and we have a really robust concealed carry permit. … The idea would be that if you’re going to accept state dollars, we should at least have a discussion on if you’re going to prohibit someone’s Second Amendment rights while you’re there.”

Bill Proposed to Allow Concealed Carry in Jazz Games

Feb 24, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the John Stockton statue outside the Delta Center before a game between the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Per Pierucci, she started pushing for the bill on behalf of a constituent that could not bring their firearm into a game due to arena restrictions.

“They had tried to go in and, I think, given the safety climate, they would have felt better with their family had they been able to pack along their concealed [firearm] while walking around downtown,” Pierucci said.

No NBA arenas around the league allow concealed carry in the building during games, which would make for a pretty sharp turnaround in Utah if the aforementioned bill is passed.

The bill would also affect more than just events held at the Delta Center, including a turnaround for firearms bans at both soccer games for Real Salt Lake, as well as the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City.

Published
Jared Koch
