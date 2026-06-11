The Latest Buzz on Utah Jazz's Chances to Trade for No. 1 Pick

Since the Utah Jazz landed the second-overall pick in this year's draft, there's been some lingering chatter regarding whether or not there's a chance that they decide to move up the board in a trade up with the Washington Wizards for the first selection on the board.

The logic is simple: the Jazz could very well have their eyes on AJ Dybantsa. Instead of hoping he falls into their laps at pick two, Utah could make a small swap with the Wizards to get the first pick, and leave no doubt that the local phenom can stay in the state to be a building block for their future.

But as we creep closer and closer to the draft taking place later this June, the odds on seeing that trade up continue to dwindle. And especially so based on some new rumors from The Athletic's Wizards insider, Joshua Robbins.

Could the Wizards Consider a Trade Down from No. 1?

With only a couple of weeks to go before the draft, Robbins was recently asked about what it would take for the Wizards to consider a trade down from the first-overall pick, particularly in a move with the Jazz.

The move wasn't completely counted out. However, the parameters that would need to be met for the Wizards to actually consider a move out of the first pick and into second-overall make things look pretty unlikely for such a swap between Washington and Utah.

"Although the Wizards have a preference at this moment (a preference that they’re not willing to share) and have conducted extensive research on all potential draft targets, team officials might not make a final decision on their preferred draft pick until several days before the draft at the earliest," Robbins wrote.

"I think a trade with the Jazz would occur only if the Wizards could ensure that their preferred choice would be available at No. 2. Then, such a deal would almost certainly need to have significant additional value attached to the Jazz’s incoming pick, most likely Ace Bailey and some future draft capital. Whether Utah’s front office would be willing to include Bailey in a potential deal pick is an additional question entirely."

Why a Trade Up Doesn't Make Sense for the Jazz

So when breaking that all down, two factors stick out that make a trade up highly unlikely for the Jazz.

For one, the proposal of Ace Bailey (and future draft capital!) being included in any package for the Jazz to move up one spot would be ludicrous. Not only for the reason of the steep cost needed to move up just one spot, but because of how important Bailey is to Utah's future.

Bailey is a true foundational piece for the Jazz's future; one of their most important pieces on the roster, for that matter.

He proved that with a productive first year in the mix en route to landing on All-Rookie Second-Team, and has shown nothing to believe that he can't be a high-level scorer and potential two-way impact player for the next several years. Utah would have to be drunk to move him.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

More than that, though, the logic behind the Wizards moving down one spot in the event that their preferred selection would still be available doesn't make much sense from the Jazz's perspective.

Let's say that Darryn Peterson happens to be the target in mind for Washington. That would then leave AJ Dybantsa up for grabs for Utah at pick two, which could be who the Jazz have their eye on in a trade-up scenario.

But if they could land him at pick two, why give up assets to move up one spot if he's going to be there anyways? There would be no reason to.

In another scenario where the Wizards have their eyes on Dybantsa, and the Jazz want to secure him in a trade up to the first pick instead of Peterson, Washington might not be willing to make that move anyways if they want to get their preferred prospect of the two.

So in reality, neither situation really adds up for the two sides to make a swap unless the Wizards value two of the top prospects on the board equally. Based on Robbins' intel, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Nothing can be counted out in the chaos that tends to unfold in any draft. But as things currently stand, Jazz fans shouldn't be holding their breath on trading up to pick one. They'll be staying put at pick two and be happy to take whoever the Wizards pass on.

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