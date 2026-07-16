The Most Tradeable Contracts on the Utah Jazz's Roster

The Utah Jazz's roster for the 2026-27 season is pretty set as it's currently constructed. They've got 15 players on traditional contracts following the draft and a couple weeks of free agency, and could be ready to go for opening night if the regular season started tomorrow.

But when looking at their roster for next season–– and specifically, their financial situation–– the amount of "tradeable contracts" they have signed on is pretty minimal. 11 players on the team make less than $10 million for the year, with most of their money tied up between the top two guys on their roster: Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

So the Jazz will have to get creative from a financial perspective if they were to make a player-for-player trade from now until we hit next offseason. However, that doesn't mean Utah isn't without a few intriguing options on smaller contracts who could still be deemed a moving piece in a minor deal.

With that in mind, let's sort through the Jazz's five most notable tradeable contracts that could be trade chips to keep an eye on in the months ahead:

Jusuf Nurkic

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić (30) drives toward the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward/guard Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $22M/2Y ($11M AAV)

Of the tradeable contracts that the Jazz do have on the roster, Jusuf Nurkic sticks out with the most favorable deal that can be thrown into a trade. He's one of four players on the team who make more than $10 million this next season, and three of those guys— Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson, and Darryn Peterson— probably aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Nurkic probably isn't on the move soon either. He just re-upped with the Jazz on this very contract before free agency kicked off this offseason. However, if Utah is looking for an upgrade at center once getting to the trade deadline or next offseason, shedding Nurkic could be a good way to do that.

Cody Williams

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $13.6M/1+1Y ($6.8M AAV)

The next closest thing the Jazz have to a tradeable contract behind Nurkic is Cody Williams' rookie deal, which is heading into it's third year at a little over $6 million, and has a team option attached for next summer at $7.6 million.

Utah might want to keep Williams on for longer if he can show signs of life as a two-way wing, but they could also decide to ship him off before his rookie deal ends to claim some value before hitting restricted free agency. If he can't establish himself as a consistent fixture in the rotation this season, a trade might make sense at the deadline.

John Konchar

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) reacts after completing a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $6.1M/1Y

John Konchar's not making a ton of money on his deal––sitting just above $6 million for the 2026-27 season. So that helps make him an easy player to slot into several trades. But that's even more so when factoring in that he's on an expiring contract.

If the Jazz need $6 million to make the money work on a minor deal, Konchar would be an easy name to circle as a moving piece, especially if he's the odd man out when it comes to getting minutes in the rotation. However, there are also several other names Utah has on the roster who might fit that mold as well.

Josh Okogie

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $12M/1+1Y ($6M AAV)

Okogie is another player the Jazz can look towards as a smaller contract that could be placed into several minor trades, just as Okogie can. He's not exactly on an expiring contract that makes him as glaring of a trade target, but his team option in the second year of his deal does provide flexibility if another team were to acquire him.

However, as the Jazz just signed Okogie less than a month ago, don't expect them to be shopping him anytime soon. Maybe once the deadline arrives, that's a discussion to be had, but Utah could also really use him as a defender in their second unit. So he might just be here to stay.

Jaxson Hayes

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: $12M/1+1Y ($6M AAV)

Jaxson Hayes signed onto the Jazz roster in free agency earlier this summer on the same terms that Okogie did: a two-year deal worth $6 million a season that also has a team option in year two. Naturally, he'd be placed in the same category as Okogie when it comes to being a tradeable contract.

Especially with multiple options to be their primary backup center in the second unit, whether it be Kyle Filipowski or even Mo Bamba, if he surprises for a productive season, that could make Hayes an expendable piece once getting to the deadline, if Utah didn't intend to pick up his option in 2027.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date with daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!