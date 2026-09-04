Three Utah Jazz Players Rated Way Too Low in NBA 2K27

This year's edition of NBA 2K has officially released with NBA 2K27.

And upon the release of NBA 2K27, we now know how each player on the Utah Jazz's roster is rated in this year's game. Each player has been freshly rated heading into the new season, and for some, there's a case for those ratings to stretch even higher than they ended up being.

Of course, those ratings can change over the course of the season ahead. But as those numbers stand, let's take a look at three Jazz players who are rated way too low on this year's game:

Svi Mykhailiuk, G | 73 OVR

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mykhailiuk might not be the most flashy name, but he certainly was one of the Jazz's more productive players throughout the stretch in which he was getting minutes last season. And as someone Utah's coaching staff loved, he had a significant share of opportunities to convert on before the All-Star break arrived.

Mykhailiuk played 50 games to average nearly 10 points per game (9.4) on 47.8% shooting from the field and over 40% from three, and paired that with 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He's the ideal off-ball veteran two-guard to plug in for 20 or so minutes a night, and could fill that role once again entering next season.

So a 73 overall for Mykhailiuk feels a bit too low, all things considered. That effectively ties him for the 12th-highest overall on the Jazz's roster, and he feels deserving to sit just a bit higher on the totem pole.

What He Should Be: 76 OVR

Jusuf Nurkic, C | 76 OVR

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurkic has a similar case to Mykhailiuk: he was someone who started for the Jazz in the first half of last season because of Walker Kessler's season-ending injury, and performed well when he did play before he went out for the year with nose surgery at the All-Star break.

He's a connecting piece offensively as a strong rebounder, screener, and passer, even while he might not be the best finisher inside or an interior defender like Kessler. But those traits alone are what have now made Nurkic a serviceable starter for the second-straight season in Utah.

A 76 for that skillset is a number that looks like a tad higher––perhaps even right on the edge of being an 80 overall.

What He Should Be: 79 OVR

Ace Bailey, G/F | 79 OVR

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey's start to his rookie season wasn't exactly ideal, as he missed games due to injury and wasn't as comfortable on the offensive end as he would be at the end of the year.

But it seemed like month after month that Bailey was on the floor. He was getting better. He finished the season averaging 13.8 points on 44.3% shooting from the field, pairing with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, en route to an All-Rookie Second-Team appearance.

Each member of last season's All-Rookie Second-Team has at least a 79 overall or higher. Four of the five who made First-Team, though, had at least an 83. It feels like Bailey has a better case to be on the lower end of the 80s rather than the high 70s.

What He Should Be: 82 OVR

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