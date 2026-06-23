The Utah Jazz are counting down the hours before they'll officially submit their selection at their long-awaited second-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The overwhelming expectation remains that BYU's AJ Dybantsa will be the number-one pick off the board to the Washington Wizards. What happens with the Jazz at two has remained largely up in the air despite being right on the cusp of draft night.

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

But the predictions for what the Jazz might ultimately do with their first-round pick have been flowing nonetheless. And while there seems to be a clear favorite for who Utah will end up with in the end, there's no guarantees when factoring in the chaos that can unfold on the night of the draft.

Let's go through a quick roundup of what various outlets are projecting for how the Jazz's number-two pick will end up falling:

Sports Illustrated: Darryn Peterson

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney sees Darryn Peterson as the guy for Utah; calling him the best guard prospect coming into the league within the past five years, even when factoring in his lingering injury questions:

"Peterson is perceived to be the best guard prospect to enter the league since Cade Cunningham in 2021 in spite of a tumultuous season at Kansas that saw him limited by serious cramping issues. He’s an incredible talent when at his best physically, with very few weaknesses as a scorer who makes tough shots off the bounce and puts real pressure on the rim as a driver."

ESPN: Darryn Peterson

ESPN's Jeremy Woo notes that the Jazz have had "strong interest" in Darryn Peterson across the draft process, despite any and all discussions that have been had following his decision not to work out with Utah:

"Sources say the Jazz have shown strong interest in Peterson throughout the process, and the expectation from rival teams has been that Utah will pick whichever of Peterson or Dybantsa falls to them... Peterson would make for a strong match with the Jazz, immediately bolstering their offense and slotting in alongside Keyonte George as Utah pushes for playoff contention. Cameron Boozer is also held in high regard by the Jazz, but the likely scenario is that he hears his name called third."

Yahoo Sports: Cameron Boozer

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor is going against the grain by slotting in Duke's Cameron Boozer at two. Despite the fit concerns that may be had, there might be more appeal in that sense than what meets the eye:

"Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen are both more perimeter-based players, so Boozer can play inside with them. Walker Kessler, who could be re-signed, is an interior player, so Boozer can create.... Jackson and Kessler could both support Boozer on defense, alleviating concerns about his explosiveness and size to protect the rim full-time and his lateral quickness to switch onto guards."

The Athletic: Darryn Peterson

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie sees the final outcome for pick two being Peterson. Utah has reportedly considered "several different options" at pick two, but still might ultimately go with the long-expected choice of the Kansas guard:

"We’re still sticking with Peterson, the same person we’ve had plugged in here since lottery night, for now. Sources indicate that the Jazz have considered several different options at No. 2. Do not expect, however, that connections to Cameron Boozer through his father Carlos (who works in the Jazz front office) or Dybantsa through team owner Ryan Smith at BYU will be the deciding factor here."

CBS Sports: Darryn Peterson

CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein also goes with Peterson as the guy here, highlighting the ideal fit he can create next to Keyonte George in the backcourt as one that just edges out the appeal that Boozer offers:

"With the frontcourt rebuilt this year, you can slot Peterson next to Keyonte George and essentially have rebuilt your roster. Boozer is the other option in this scenario, and while they may be able to figure out ways to pair him, Jaren Jackson, and Lauri Markannen together, that's probably not a long-term trio. The third scenario is that Peterson goes No. 1, in which case Dybantsa would be the pick here and the entire state of Utah would rejoice."

The Ringer: Cameron Boozer

The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann is keeping all options open here. And in doing so, he's steering away from the consensus expectation of Peterson by slotting in Boozer as the selection Utah ultimately goes with.

"Nothing would surprise me at this spot. I think taking Peterson would necessitate fewer follow-up moves, considering Utah seemingly has a starting spot open in the backcourt but not the frontcourt, as well as create a functional offense more or less right out of the box. But I’d take a closer look at the fit concerns... Just because you already have pieces that can fit doesn’t mean you should overlook the best possibility. "

Utah Jazz On SI: Darryn Peterson

From our own projections at Jazz On SI, Peterson has been the choice since the Jazz came away with the second pick in the lottery; someone who's an ideal fit at the two-guard spot next to George, and can be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

"Yes, there might be lingering questions revolving around Peterson's odd season at Kansas. Yes, Peterson opted not to work out with the Jazz and might have further concerns about pairing next to Keyonte George in Utah's backcourt. And no, neither of those factors will be preventing the Jazz from selecting himif he's up for grabs here at two... Peterson has the edge in terms of upside, positional fit, and could be well in the conversation for being the best guard out of this class both now, and when all is said and done."

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